RED WING — A ceremonial procession of veterans and emergency responders from Red Wing and Bay City will travel across the Highway 63 Eisenhower Bridge of Valor tomorrow ahead of a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Sean Dowse will hold the ribbon cutting ceremony on the slip ramp near Potter Street, a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The procession will begin at 2 p.m., with the contingent coming from Wisconsin to Minnesota.

Traffic will begin on the new bridge on Friday in stages throughout the day.

Governor Tim Walz said, “Congratulations to Red Wing on the opening of the new Highway 63 Bridge. Bridges connect communities and commerce. This critical infrastructure project not only increases motorist safety as they commute, but also emphasizes the important economic relationship between Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Construction will continue on the bridge going into 2020. A community celebration will be held in Red Wing in late summer as well.

On Monday, demolition on the older structure will begin.



