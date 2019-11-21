Four to five football players at UW-Eau Claire are suspended for their involvement in alleged racist posts on social media.

Chancellor Jim Schmidt said a thread of racist messages that included a photo of a burning cross and the KKK was used to target members of the UW-Eau Claire Black Empowerment group. Schmidt said the campus will not tolerate the racism and the Dean of Students is investigating the case. He says the investigation will determine the future of the students and whether they remain on the Blugolds football team.





Penalty for drunken drivers who kill made tougher

Drunken drivers who kill someone in Wisconsin will face a stiffer penalty.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican bill creating a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone found guilty of the charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. State Senator Alberta Darling was the bill’s chief sponsor. Her office released a statement saying someone who kills someone else deserves a sentence that provides justice for the victim’s family.





Impeachment: Johnson’s name keeps coming up

He wasn’t in the room, but U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s name was mentioned nearly two dozen times during testimony at Wednesday’s impeachment hearings.

U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland told the panel he discussed his concerns with the Wisconsin Republican about “quid pro quo.” The two spoke in late August. Johnson tells Milwaukee television station WISN his opinion of the hearings hasn’t changed and he still believes there was no quid pro quo.





Lawmakers cheer end to Miller Park sales tax

Wisconsin lawmakers are cheering Gov. Tony Evers' signing of the bipartisan bill ending the Miller Park sales tax.

The legislation was sent to the governor's desk Wednesday. Five counties in southeastern Wisconsin will stop collecting sales tax for the Brewers ballpark on Aug. 31, 2020. Republican Senator Van Wanggaard said, "Halleujiah! The tax is dead! After 24 years and nearly $600 million, taxpayers know that they have paid more than their share to keep baseball in Wisconsin." Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter said, "Thank you, Governor Evers! This tax was supposed to end by 2014 and never did, until now."





Wis. dairy farmers producing more milk with fewer cows

A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds Wisconsin dairy farmers are producing more milk with fewer cows.

Production hasn’t fallen off since last year. The report finds Wisconsin dairy production is up by 1.5% when compared to October 2018. The dairy producers are accomplishing that with slightly fewer cows. Wisconsin remains a solid No. 2 among the states in national dairy production.





Legislators look at rule changes on isolating students

The rules determining when schools can lock disruptive students in isolation could be changing soon.

A Wisconsin Senate panel heard from parents and disability activists Tuesday. They want the guidelines updated. State Sen. Luther Olson is backing a plan to ban some isolation and restraint techniques. The legislation would also require schools to report how and why they do it, but wouldn’t ban the practice.





AG Kaul says thousands of sex assault evidence kits finally tested

After more than three years of work, testing has been finished on four-thousand, 471 sexual assault evidence kits.

Attorney General Josh Kaul made the announcement Wednesday, adding that the testing has resulted in a dozen criminal cases being filed so far. A $1.8 million federal grant will fund an evidence kit tracking system for Wisconsin and support ongoing investigations. Tens of thousands of those kits have gone untested nationwide for many reasons, letting some suspected serial offenders run free.





Eau Claire private school student suspended indefinitely for threat

A message from Regis Catholic Schools says the student who made a threat against the middle and high schools this week is not at school and has been suspended indefinitely.

The student’s name hasn’t been released. School officials are still considering the permanent removal of the student. Classes went on as normal Wednesday after the verbal threat was reported the day before. Eau Claire police say they concluded their interviews and have no safety concerns at the campus.











