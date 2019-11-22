As head of the River Falls Public Library, she said she respects its role as a public facility and the secular role it plays in the community. That’s why she was concerned with the amount of Christmas-related displays she witnessed at the library during her first year on the job in 2018.

Misselt said she decided to leave the status quo that first year and make observations before changing things.

Her conclusion? An over-representation of the Christian holiday left her feeling uncomfortable in a facility meant to be enjoyed by people of all faiths.

She vowed to make changes in 2019. Then she got an email seeking to have an event at the library with the author of the book “95th Christmas,” which was being read by book clubs in town.

“And I was like, ‘Oh boy,’” Misselt said at a Nov. 13 forum.

She initially rejected the request, proposed by the author and University of Wisconsin-River Falls professor Geoffrey Scheurman.

The library just seemed like a nice public space where people in book clubs could meet the author, Scheurman said, adding that he hoped it would give the community the opportunity to meet with an accomplished author and songwriter.

That led to more conversations between Scheurman and Misselt, with the library director ultimately allowing a modified version of the program.

Instead of a front-and-center presentation, Misselt settled on a program in the library’s basement, where author Michael Hume performed songs from the book did a reading and took audience questions. Moreover, the event would simply be hosted at the library — not featured on the library’s behalf.

The library’s experience with “95th Christmas” became a catalyst for Nov. 13, 2019, UWRF event that examined the role of free speech in public institutions.

The university event, sponsored by the Aspiring Educators organization, including keynote speaker Julie Underwood, a former School of Education dean at UW-Madison whose legal career included serving as general counsel for the National School Boards Association, where she helped shape arguments that went before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Underwood described to the audience of UWRF education students and community members how officials must navigate free-speech issues at public institutions. It boils down to accommodating religious freedom — without endorsing any religion, she said.

Often, it comes down to what Misselt faced.

“It was more of a judgment call,” Misselt said.

Hudson Middle School teacher Jessica Slaikeu agreed that working within the parameters of the First Amendment in public schools can lead to gray areas. She said she approaches the matter by asking herself, “What is my role to foster good thinkers? What is my role in the development of students” and their beliefs?

Slaikeu and Misselt joined Underwood and Hume on a panel at the forum that included UWRF graduate and education consultant Leiataua Jon Peterson, along with students Rosemary Pechous and Donald Rosenberry.

Hume said accommodating free speech is critical in balancing scenarios that he said can lead critics reject anything resembling an endorsement of religion.

“When we fail to strike a balance is when we kind of get into trouble,” he said. “I applaud the courage of someone like Tanya to have this event.”