HASTINGS, Minn. — On Monday, Hastings Middle School presented the local animal shelter, Animal Ark, with a check after holding a week-long fundraiser for the organization earlier this month.

Middle school students were able to raise over $750 for Animal Ark.

“Our main goal was to support something locally. With middle school kids, we thought they would have the most connection in supporting animals. We thought it was a good way to get them invested,” math teacher Dan Murtha said.

The idea to do a school-wide fundraiser started after the school decided to name generosity as the theme for the quarterly school assembly. The school holds a fundraiser for Hastings Family Service every spring, but they wanted to do something a bit different.

The students collected money through a “penny war,” where the grades competed against each other to collect the most pennies. To hurt the score of rival students, students could put silver coins in another grade’s jar. The grade with the highest number of pennies and the lowest number of silver coins was named the winner.

“We didn’t want them to come in with dollars or checks,” Murtha said, explaining that school staff really wanted to encourage the kids to bring in their own change so that they could more personally understand the meaning of generosity. “We also made sure to teach them that generosity is more than money. It can be time, service or whatever they have to offer.”