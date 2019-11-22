University of Wisconsin-River Falls police said no arrests had been made as of Friday following a report of an on-campus sexual assault earlier in the week.

According to a campus alert, the incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, near the J parking lot, 561 S. Third St. The suspect, who was not known to the victim, was described as a white man between 20-30 years old whose breath smelled of alcohol, according to the alert. He was driving a pickup truck.

University Police Chief Karl Fleury said no arrests had been made as of Friday morning. Asked if the victim was a student or university employee, Fleury said he was unable to release that information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call university police at 715-425-3133.

“Please be aware of your surroundings, walk in groups and if you see anything suspicious or a crime in progress call 911,” the alert states, which notes that university police provide escorts upon request.