The Dunn County Health Department says people shouldn’t panic and they should continue to use their private wells.

The county has confirmed that higher-than-normal uranium levels were found in one private well earlier this week. Uranium occurs naturally, but these levels caused concern. The county plans to run more tests and check to see if a reverse osmosis system can help reduce the levels.





‘Fastest deer season ever’ for Wis. hunter

One minute into Wisconsin’s 2019 gun deer season, hunter Jesse Kaufmann had his deer.

Kaufmann states the obvious, calling it the fastest deer season he’s ever had. For Kaufmann and his family, the annual hunt is a tradition. Early Saturday morning he had his spot and had an eye on his potential kill. From then on, it was just a matter of taking what was right in front of him. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is anticipating a robust season, with a large deer population and plenty of hunters in the fields.





State agency: Slowing job growth no reason for concern

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says a slowdown in state job growth is no reason for concerns.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports growth of 9,300 jobs in the Badger state when comparing 2019 to last year. That jobs number was 27,000. The state agency’s chief economist, Dennis Winters, says a key reason for the slowdown is that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains low at 3.3 percent. That means there aren’t nearly as many people looking for a job.





$2M federal grant will be used to keep DNA kit testing up to date

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will use a federal grant of almost $2 million to keep the testing of sexual assault DNA kits up-to-date.

At one point a few years ago there were thousands of evidence kits sitting on shelves untested. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the money will be used to make sure there is never another backlog like that one. Kaul’s office recently wrapped up the testing on the last of nearly 4,500 old, untested kits.





Evers expands minority teacher loan program

A bill signed by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday expands the state’s minority teacher loan program.

The latest tweaks to the law mean teachers in schools outside Milwaukee can apply to the loan forgiveness plan. The proposal was approved on a bipartisan vote earlier this year. Loans of up to $30,000 are offered to eligible minority students, then 25 percent of the loan is forgiven for every year they spend teaching in a qualifying district.



