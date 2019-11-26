Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the nation has an affordable housing crisis and money from Washington will help.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $1.2 million to Wisconsin to help struggling people find a place to live. HUD is sending more than $131 million to 325 local public housing authorities around the country. The money is aimed at helping people will disabilities find a place where they can afford to live.





New law eases voter restrictions, makes it easier for disabled voters

A new law signed by Gov. Tony Evers will make it easier for some disabled voters to cast their ballots.

Evers signed the bill easing voter restrictions Friday. The new law ends the requirement for voters to verbally state their name and address before voting. Now, they can use their ID and a person with them can say the name and address on their behalf. Some deaf or developmentally disabled voters complained during last year’s general elections that they ran into problems due to those requirements.





Gas prices down across Wis.

Gas prices are down across much of Wisconsin.

According to the automotive group AAA, the average price for unleaded in the state is $2.39 per gallon, down about six cents from last month. In parts of western Wisconsin the average is much higher at $2.51 per gallon. However, that's down seven cents from a month ago.





Barron County Sheriff’s Office examining supper club crash aftermath

There have been no reports of injuries or arrests in a weekend crash at the Country Inn Supper Club near Rice Lake.

A car slammed into the building Saturday night. On the way in, it also damaged two other vehicles in the parking lot. So far, deputies aren’t saying it alcohol was a factor in the crash, but there has been no official explanation of what caused it. No names have been released.





Sun Prairie schools investigate student wearing blackface at girls’ basketball game

Officials with the Sun Prairie Area School District are investigating reports from a weekend girls basketball game about a student wearing blackface.

The boy hasn’t been officially identified. Witnesses say he apparently applied the blackface during the game and posted a photo of himself on social media. He took the paint off after other students intervened. The district says it has rules against anything that is disruptive, provocative or intimidating during school events.





Fatal shootings by Wis. police up by 23% this year

A report from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association shows there were 16 fatal police shootings this year.

That represents a 23% increase from the 13 recorded in 2018. Eleven of the people killed by officers this year were white, three were black and two Hispanic. Twenty-six of the 28 fatal and non-fatal police shootings involved a suspect who was armed. Wisconsin is one of 34 states which doesn’t require its officers to train in how to de-escalate a situation.





12 Assembly members complete Israel visit

A dozen members of the Wisconsin Assembly have wrapped up an eight-day trip to Israel.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the trip included sessions on water technology, infrastructure, business, education and politics. Both Democrats and Republicans took part, meeting with elected and civic leaders in the Middle Eastern country. The trip was organized by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, with the group returning home Monday.







