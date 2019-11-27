The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting a 26% drop in the deer harvest during the opening weekend of this year's gun season.

A total of 90,286 deer were taken last weekend — compared to 123,090 on opening weekend 2018. The preliminary numbers show 46,866 bucks were registered which is nearly 21,000 fewer than last year. DNR big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang says having the latest possible season in 2019 is partly to blame for the reduced harvest opening weekend. He says Wisconsin had the earliest possible deer season last November.





Major winter storm system creating hazardous holiday travel conditions

The National Weather Service is warning Thanksgiving travelers that the major winter storm system is messing things up in Wisconsin.

Meteorologists are warning of “very hazardous” driving conditions. The heaviest snowfall will be seen this morning, with the storm moving out at about 9 a.m., though winter storm warnings will remain in effect through the afternoon. Northwestern and west-central Wisconsin are expecting 6-12 inches of snow with gusty winds. Areas along the south shore of Lake Superior could get more than a foot and it could be mostly rain in southeastern Wisconsin.





NW Wis. authorities say man who accidentally killed himself was drunk

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say the 26-year-old man who accidentally shot himself to death last weekend was drunk.

Richard LuJan was found dead inside an apartment on downtown Cadott Sunday. LuJan and another person were drinking and playing with a handgun when he pulled the trigger. Investigators were told the victim didn’t know there was a bullet in the gun’s chamber.





League of Women Voters wants to join lawsuit over purging voter rolls

The Wisconsin League of Women Voters has asked a judge to let it join the lawsuit over purging the state’s voter rolls.

The motion was filed in Ozaukee County Monday. The League says Wisconsin officials are taking enough factors into consideration when they purge names from the voter system. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues that Wisconsin is waiting too long to drop people who have moved from those voter lists.





Wis. mom sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting children

An Outagamie County judge has sentenced a 34-year-old mother to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting her two children.

The Grand Chute woman is accused of creating explicit videos. The woman isn’t being named because that would lead to the identity of the sexual assault victims. The assaults of the 7-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl happened over a period of several months. The woman posted photos and videos online.





Capitol police arrest man for flipping over large table in Supreme Court chamber

Wisconsin Capitol Police say a man they arrested Tuesday had apparently flipped over a big, ornate table in the Supreme Court chamber.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. Officers responded when they heard a loud crash Tuesday afternoon. They found the heavy furniture on its side, with the table-top broken. The room was empty at the time – except for the suspect who was subdued by officers. There has been no suggestion of a motive.



