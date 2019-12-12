On a hot August night years ago, WestCAP Executive Director Peter Kilde sat in a planning commission meeting listening to area residents hammer his 24-unit affordable housing project proposal for their town.

Resident after resident told Kilde and the planning commission they didn’t need — nor did they want — affordable housing .

“And I’m sitting here, dying in place,” Kilde recalled.

After the residents had their say, the chair of the committee stood up, said he thought the proposal was a good idea and they should all vote for it. Unanimously, the project passed.

Today the narrative remains largely the same when it comes to affordable housing. Projects live and die in committee meetings, at the hands of city councils and city planners, and need continues to outpace availability.

Prescott’s proposal

In Prescott, a recent effort to convert the school district’s historic middle school building into affordable housing units met its fate before the project ever left the ground.

The Prescott Zoning Board of Appeals rejected the proposal in August amid an outcry from community members, some of whom signed a petition opposing the project. The project required the school district to receive a zoning variance, the criteria for which — including the establishment of a hardship situation and a conclusion that it was in the public’s interest — did not pass the board’s muster.

In order to clear the hardship provision, the board needed to be convinced there is no reasonable use of the property without a variance.

“I don’t see the unnecessary hardship,” Board member Mark Redding said, according to a copy of the meeting’s transcript. “It hasn’t been totally explained to this group at all. And I think there’s a significant public interest involved here.”

The plan was for the district to sell the building to Fond du Lac-based Commonwealth Cos., a firm that specializes in affordable housing projects, several of which have been completed in Wisconsin.

The zoning board was the first — and last — stop for the project. It would have faced several more hurdles, including an OK from the Prescott School Board to sell the building.

District Superintendent Rick Spicuzza reminded the board how Prescott has watched recent housing projects fall apart while long-shuttered properties such as a former hospital and the Steamboat Inn remain vacant. He said the middle school project could help by “creating options for housing that is affordable and creating a positive impact on the tax base by converting the middle school into a tax generating building,” according to the meeting transcript.

Plans called for about 40 units to be built, with rent running from $800 for a one-bedroom apartment to about $1,100 for a three-bedroom space, according to Commonwealth Cos. Vice President Kevin McDonell.

He told zoning board members the income limits would mean about $42,000 for a one-person household and about $65,000 for a five-person household. The one-person rate, he said, would equate to a $20 per hour job, of which he argued would be found at a nearby warehouse, within city government and for new teachers.

“And so across the country, there’s a really huge need, especially for school teachers, with affordable housing,” McDonell told the board, adding that senior citizens “obviously qualify very easily for the unit.”

A public hearing portion of the meeting saw a mix of variance-related arguments and general opposition to the project.

“I am proud to say that our community is coming together and having meetings and signing petitions and raising money for a lawyer and getting to know our neighbors,” resident Kate Otto said at the meeting. “We actually have almost 500 signatures on a petition to vote against rezoning this middle school, and I bet I could get more right now.”

Project perceptions

When the Tax Reform Act of 1986 created the low-income housing tax credit, Eau Claire-based Gerrard Corporation was one of the first — and few — companies in Wisconsin to apply for the credits.

Gerrard Corporation has worked with affordable housing ever since, most recently partnering with WestCAP — a nonprofit that helps connect those in need to various resources, including housing, in a seven-county area that includes Pierce and St. Croix — on projects over the last few years.

According to the firm’s vice president, Paul Gerrard, there remains a number of obstacles to affordable housing, with perceptions of affordable housing many times leading the charge.

Abbey Grove in North Hudson — one of the recent collaborations between WestCAP and Gerrard Corporation — received some initial pushback, according to Kilde, which is not out of the ordinary.

"I don't want to over-dramatize that, but I also don't want to make it sound like everybody is going, 'Hey, come on in,' you know," Kilde said.

According to Gerrard, there are some “huge needs” for affordable housing in western Wisconsin, primarily Pierce and St. Croix counties, but a recalibration of affordable housing terminology might be necessary.

"Workforce housing has had a very bad rap,” he said. “A lot of people think this is 30 percent public housing when it's really not. These individuals are service-oriented, a labor force and they need affordable, clean housing. And it's about time some of these communities start thinking about and understanding the program and deciding we're going to do something about that."

Employers need workers and workers can’t afford to live close to the jobs, Kilde said.

"It's that mismatch up here that has been such a challenge," Kilde said. "So we look for every opportunity we can to bridge that gap. Our ultimate goal is that families are, to the greatest extent possible, not requiring public assistance."

A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet in western Wisconsin.

Housing advocates there look closely at ALICE -- the asset-limited, income-restrained-employed -- segment.

Robyn Thibado, an associate director for WestCAP, said people living under ALICE conditions are making it on a survival budget, which is defined in the ALICE report as “the bare minimum cost to live and work in the modern economy.”

In 2016, according to ALICE, the basic cost of living in Wisconsin for a four-person family was $61,620 and $19,848 for a single adult. The federal poverty level for a family of four is set at $24,300 and $11,800 for a single adult.

Other obstacles

"It takes so much time and energy to do these" projects, Gerrard said. "If you're a newbie getting into this business — good luck."

The funding methods to make these projects work are time consuming and complicated, he said, with each project requiring multiple avenues to viability.

"It's really about uncovering every stone, rock for finding money to make these projects work," Gerrard explained.

Abbey Grove, for example, requires reserve funds in the ballpark of $200,000 just as a fail-safe.

"It takes a very large, healthy budget to overcome a lot of those," Gerrard said. "And those things do happen, there are projects that have some issues. But based upon the rent up and the need, I don't anticipate Abbey will ever have a problem. We filled that property in 30 days."

One project in River Falls has multiple mortgages.

"There are actually six sources of financing when you include the tax credits to do a 50-unit project,” Gerrard explained. “So needless to say, you can see the amount of time and energy that goes into these."

Kilde echoed Gerrard’s sentiment.

"You absolutely wouldn't believe everything that has to be in there," Kilde said of the project proposals. "It's not work for the faint of heart."

But the need persists, so the work continues.

"That's what we do,” Kilde explained. “We're funded to do it, we're created to do it, the board is a volunteer board, this is what we want to do and, as I indicated, we have a lot of information about the need for affordable housing. I can't imagine getting much satisfaction out of anything else, to tell you the truth.”