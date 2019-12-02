HUDSON -- A man with a history of sex- and drug-related crimes will be moving to Hudson.

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office news release states Jack P. Frazier will be released from prison Dec. 10 and will be living at 734 Highway 12 .

Frazier was convicted in 2003 in two separate first-degree criminal sexual conduct cases in Minnesota’s Hennepin and Ramsey counties. He was sentenced to 129 months on the Hennepin County conviction and 36 months for the Ramsey County offense.

On Aug. 28, 2018, in St. Croix County Court, he was convicted of heroin possession with intent to deliver. Frazer served one year and nine months in the Wisconsin prison system.

Sheriff Scott Knudson said the Hudson living arrangement is temporary housing for Frazier, which is why there is no community notification meeting. The sheriff’s office will reassess that if Frazier moves, Knudson said.