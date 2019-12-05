University of Wisconsin-River Falls students will be holding a winter-themed fundraiser next week on campus.

The Dec. 10 “Winter Carnival,” featuring crafts, silent auctions, a holiday-themed photo booth and bingo, will raise funds for the River Falls-based Assistance and Resource Center (ARC). The event is organized by students in UWRF’s marketing communications program.

“Right in time for the holidays, the Winter Carnival is shaping up to be a wonderful event,” student Philip Herder said in a news release. “There will be plenty of fun things to do. It’s also great that the event supports ARC. They do such great work within the River Falls and Ellsworth communities and the demand for their services dramatically increases at this time of the year.”

The ARC assists people and families in need and provides access to community resources.

The event will be from 2-8 p.m. at the University Center’s Falcons Nest. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page or by calling Chloe Rogahn at 608-333-8595.