HASTINGS, Minn. — The Hastings community kicked off Thanksgiving once again with the annual Gobble Gait race. One of the event's coordinators, Mayor Mary Fasbender, estimated that the race was able to raise roughly $120,000 for Hastings Family Service. Over 400 pounds of food were also donated.

This year's race saw over 2,900 participants. The race offers a 8K and 3K for participants to run and walk.

Every year since 1998, Gobble Gait has raised money to help support Hastings Family Service. With this year's estimated total, Gobble Gait has raised just over $1.5 million for the organization, according to Fasbender.