U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is among 20 Democrats who have signed a letter to the president accusing him of putting tobacco company profits over young lives.

2 gun incidents cause alarm at suburban Milwaukee schools Monday

Authorities and Waukesha School District officials say a 17-year-old student who pointed a gun at police was the only person injured Monday during a pair of incidents.

Wis. congressman says impeachment vote likely before end of year

Congressman Mark Pocan predicts there is a 70-80% chance the House of Representatives will vote on impeachment before the end of the year.

Wis. woman cited in hit-and-run involving Amish buggy

A 56-year-old Darlington woman has been cited on several counts, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.

Chippewa Falls woman charged with killing husband 13 years ago

Marathon County prosecutors have charged a 65-year-old Chippewa Falls woman with killing her husband – 13 years ago.

Woman accused of blackmailing man over sexual conversation

A 27-year-old Superior woman is accused of threatening to tell a man’s family about their sexual conversations on Facebook unless he gave her money.

