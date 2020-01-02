Many of these photos show communities coming together to celebrate sports championships, fight off devastating weather or rally at political events. Others show off the unique landscape of the Upper Midwest and capture people in those little moments.
From North Dakota, Minnesota, eastern South Dakota and western Wisconsin, these are the top photos of the 2010s:
2010
Max Hoffman, 7, takes in the Twins' home opener from behind right field April 13, 2010, in the new Target Field in Minneapolis. Max, a Minneapolis native, was at the game with his mother, Valerie Hoffman, a native of Cando, N.D.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Some of the worst of the damage to homes in Wadena can be seen in the southwest portion of town in this aerial photo following the tornado that destroyed large areas of the community June 17, 2010.
Wadena Pioneer Journal archives
The remains of Wadena Community Center can be seen sitting on Wadena-Deer Creek High School moments after an EF4 tornado tore through Wadena June 17, 2010.
Wadena Pioneer Journal archives
Cindy Wood (far right) didn't have much privacy Thursday June 17, 2010, as she talked on the telephone with her half-exposed house reflecting the tornadic damage that hit her southwest Wadena, Minn., neighborhood. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kid Rock rocked WE Fest when he performed Aug. 6, 2010. He headlined a second time in 2016. Brian Basham / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Matt and uncle Lamar Johnson work to lead Lamar Johnson's horses to safety in the rushing water of the flooded Zumbro River on the morning of Sept. 24, 2010, on the South East edge of Zumbro Falls, Minn. All four of Johnson's horses were saved. Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin
Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier, right, talks with members of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the scene of a double murder east of Mahnomen. (Brian Basham/Detroit Lakes Newspapers)
Firemen work the scene night at the Galleria on 42nd apartment complex in south Fargo on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010. David Samson / The Forum
The funeral for fallen U.S. Army Pfc Ryane Clark of New London, Minnesota was held at the New London/ Spicer High School on Sunday, October 17, 2010.
2011
Fire raged through a SunOpta warehouse facility on 3rd Avenue West Friday morning, leaving behind charred debris coated in ice. (Celeste Beam | Echo Press)
A total of 11 departments teamed up to fight the fire on Jan. 21, 2011. Because temperatures were so cold, firefighters were ordered to take frequent breaks. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)
Thousands of anglers gather at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake in Brainerd, Minnesota on Jan. 22, 2011, for the 21st annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Terry Albrecht uses a snowblower Wednesday, March 23, 2011, under a canopy of snow-covered branches in northeast Jamestown. Eleven inches of snow fell during the storm. John M. Steiner / The Sun
These fields sit heavy with water April 7, 2011, as they wait to drain into the Wild Rice River east of Horace, N.D., and eventually the Red River. It was the third straight year of major flooding.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
The Bulldogs won their first NCAA men's hockey title on April 9, 2011, in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Barack Obama made an unplanned stop in Chatfield, Minn., on Aug. 15, 2011, on his way from Cannon Falls, Minn., to Decorah, Iowa, and got his picture taken with children and staff of the Valleyland Kids school age child care who were waiting along HWY 52 to catch a glimpse of him. Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin
An area of the Pagami Creek wildfire shows active burning in this aerial photograph on the afternoon of Tuesday Sept. 13, 2011 in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Northeastern Minnesota. As of Tuesday morning the fire was at 60,000 acres and was rapidly expanding. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
2012
North Dakota State quarterback Brock Jensen does the championship belt move after scoring a touchdown on a keeper to swing the momentum during the FCS championship game against Sam Houston State on Jan. 7, 2012, in Frisco, Texas. The win was the first in the run of NDSU's historic championship seasons. David Samson / The Forum
Former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., hugs Bill Janklow’s son, Russ, before Daschle spoke during the funeral service for former Governor Bill Janklow on Jan. 18, 2012. (Chris Huber/Republic)
Through a series of utility wires, two firefighters spray water from the ladder truck Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, on the fire at a storage building owned by Vining Oil in downtown Jamestown. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Four students from North Dakota State University were killed in a multi-vehicle crash west of Alexandria, Minn., on Interstate 94 on Feb. 20, 2012. The crash happened at 3:05 p.m. near Highway 114 during heavy snow. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
Robert Hester (center) of the Supreme White Alliance pushes through a line of counterprotesters outside City Hall during a rally at the Civic Center Plaza in Duluth on the morning of March 3, 2012. The Supreme White Alliance rally was in reaction to the Duluth Un-Fair Campaign urging white people to be aware of racism. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Marilyn Hagerty and then Herald publisher Mike Jacobs share a laugh March 12, 2012, as they check out a T-shirt with her image that the Herald sold after Hagerty’s 2012 Olive Garden review went viral. Grand Forks Herald photo by Eric Hylden.
Former President Bill Clinton is cheered on by supporters following his speech in downtown Grand Forks on March 17, 2012, at the flood obelisk. Former Grand Forks mayor Pat Owens and other city officials from the flood of 1997 in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks joined Clinton on stage. It was Clinton's first visit to Grand Forks for first time since 1997 flood. Grand Forks Herald photo by Eric Hylden.
Above, a candlelight vigil is held March 27, 2012, on the 100 block of North Duff Street in Mitchell in honor of 9-year-old Iszabella Morgan. She was killed the afternoon of March 24 in a car accident near the site of the vigil. Below, vigil-goers place candles near an impromptu memorial close to the site of the crash. (Chris Huber/Republic)
Fans at Boog’s & Co. in Parkston celebrate upon hearing Parkston native Riley Reiff’s name called April 26, 2012, during the opening round of the NFL Draft. Reiff was drafted No. 23 by the Detroit Lions. (Chris Huber/Republic)
Venus, lower left, travels between the sun and the earth, in what is known as a Venus transit, in this image taken through a telescope, inverting the image, on Tuesday, June 5, 2012, at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minn. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Onlookers take in the scene of a car that fell into a huge sinkhole on Skyline Parkway at Ninth Avenue East in Duluth on June 22, 2012. Rainwater undercut the ground beneath to create the weak spot in the pavement. The car's owners are from Seattle and came to Duluth to run Grandma's Marathon and visit family. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
The shrieking mother peregrine falcon perches on the next-door Plummer Building June 5, 2012, while watching as handlers take her two chicks for banding atop the Mayo Building. Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin
Stephanie Bowers, of Missoula, Mont., looks through the charred remains of her late mother’s trailer home the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2012, in Mitchell. Bowers’ mother, Cheryl Roop, 59, died in the Saturday morning fire that destroyed the home. (Chris Huber / Republic)
From Avon then Mitchell, former Democratic U.S. senator and three-time presidential candidate George McGovern died at the age of 90 on Oct. 21, 2012. His funeral service took place on Oct. 25 at the First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. (Chris Huber / Republic)
Firefighters and other first responders respond, Dec. 26, 2012, after a crash between this pickup and a semi on Interstate 94 killed six men riding in the pickup. John M. Steiner / The Sun
2013
Kite surfers take to the ice Sunday, March 3, 2013, during the ninth annual Kite Crossing event on Mille Lacs Lake in Garrison, Minn. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Last Place on Earth owner Jim Carlson is placed into a police car Friday afternoon, March 29, 2013, after being arrested as officers executed a search warrant at the downtown Duluth head shop. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A barge carrying two new steam generators for Prairie Island nuclear plant passes by downtown Red Wing in April 2013. The generators were made in France and traveled by ocean vessel to New Orleans, where they were loaded onto a river barge. They replaced a pair of generators at the nuclear plant's Unit 2 reactor that had been in operation for 39 years. Tim Alms / RiverTown Multimedia
A massive wildfire started May 14, 2013, southwest of Park Rapids and quickly spread due to high winds and tinder dry conditions. Officials name the blaze the Green Valley Fire. Jean Ruzicka / Park Rapids Enterprise
Crookston, Minn., clergy (from left) Rev. Daniel Wolpert, Rev. Michelle Miller, Bishop Michael Hoeppner, Bishop Larry Wohlrabe and Rev. Jo Gast (not shown) lead a congregation at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in an Ecumenical Healing, Reconciliation and the Common Good for American Crystal Sugar management, workers, family, friends and communities service. The American Crystal Sugar lockout ended on May 28, 2013 after almost 22 months. On Aug. 1, 2011, about 1,300 workers were locked out by Moorhead-based Crystal Sugar when they resoundingly rejected their employer's final offer. Grand Forks Herald photo by Eric Hylden.
Bob Dylan performs at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth during a stop on the Americanarama Festival of Music on July 9, 2013. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)
Gary Lundstrom (left) places the ring on Tim Robinson's finger as the two are legally married in the Rose Garden on Aug. 1, 2013, the day same-sex marriages became legal in Minnesota. Duluth Mayor Don Ness officiated. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)
Team USA's Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux get ready for a line change against Team Canada in Friday's game at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, Dec. 20, 2013. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
A fire from an oil train derailment burns uncontrollably as seen in this Dec. 30, 2013, aerial photograph west of Casselton, N.D.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
2014
Dogs take off from the starting line at Northome (Minn.) School for the 8-Dog Pro Class in the Voyageurs Classic Sled Dog Race on Jan. 11, 2014. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Fire crews battled a large blaze Jan. 21, 2014, at an R.D. Offutt Co. potato warehouse near Perham. At least 13 area fire departments worked at the scene. “It’s going to be a long night,” said Frazee firefighter Tyler King. (Elizabeth Huwe / Perham Focus)
Walkers and anglers share the icy surface of Lake Superior under a full moon on March 15, 2014. (Bob King for Duluth News Tribune)
Crews and equipment clear the BNSF tracks west of Pillager, Minn., on May 12, 2014, of some of the 50 cars of an east bound coal train. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
President Barack Obama speaks to Elijah Goodhouse, 7, left, and Trueth Crow Ghost, 4, during a welcoming ceremony to the Standing Rock Reservation in June, 2014 at Cannonball, ND, Friday, June 13, 2014. Standing Rock Nation chairman David Archambault is at left. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
This aerial view of damage from a June 19, 2014, tornado that hit Wessington Springs taken from a helicopter that state and local officials used to survey the town the following day. (Sean Ryan / Republic)
Xcel Energy welcomed the public to tour the Prairie Island nuclear plant training center and control room simulator in July 2014 for a 40th anniversary celebration. The dual-reactor, 520-acre nuclear plant on the Mississippi River produces enough electricity to power 1 million homes, according to Xcel Energy. Michael Brun / RiverTown Multimedia
Firefighters try to save Compañeros after the Dorset House pizzeria next door burned to the ground. (Sarah Smith / Enterprise)
Recording artist Ciara Drexler of Barrett led the crowd in singing her new Christmas music video, Good Life. The scenes were shot the night of Dec. 22, 2014, in downtown Alexandria, Minn., while the snow was falling. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
2015
Dozens of emergency workers assemble near the site of the fatal train-bus accident east of Larimore, N.D., on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015. Grand Forks Herald photo by Eric Hylden.
State officials take time to meet between legislative meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, at the State Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Grand Forks Herald photo by Logan Werlinger
Visitors explore and photograph large ice columns in one of the main caves at the Mawikwe Bay Ice Caves on Lake Superior east of Cornucopia on the morning of Feb. 28, 2015. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A fireball sends thick black smoke billowing from burning railroad tanker cars Wednesday, May 6, 2015, at Heimdal, N.D., as rail and rescue officials stay back nearly a mile from the derailment. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Aurora borealis fills the sky over Lake Superior at Brighton Beach in Duluth in the early morning hours on June 23, 2015. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A thunderstorm makes its way through the Mitchell area on Saturday night. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Flattened and upended trees stretch across the ground following the July 12, 2015, supercell storm in the Brainerd lakes area. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Karly Egli, 5, and Brooklyn Schlimgen, 6, react as the Corn Palace Shrine Club Hillbillies make their way down Main Street in Mitchell during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on the morning of July 18, 2015, as Major Ridgeway, 13, looks on, Wayland Schlimgen, 6, second from right, covers his face and Meade Egli, 4, watches. (Matt Gade/Republic)
The largest of the three domes is raised and placed on the center of the top of the Corn Palace on Monday morning in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)
The Parkston Mudcats celebrate their 4-3 win over Alexandria for the Class B State Amateur Championship on Aug. 16, 2015, at Cadwell Park. (Matt Gade/Republic)
The aurora borealis over Lake Bemidji on Sept. 7, 2015. Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer
A fisherman nets a fish on Oct. 7, 2015, on Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Kristy White, Rose Downwind's sister, listens to the drum circle playing at the candlelight vigil held Thursday evening on the 100 block of Stoner Avenue Northeast in Bemidji. Downwind, of Redby, was last seen Oct. 21. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Crews work on paving the newly constructed northbound lane of Highway 29 on the south side of Alexandria, Minn., on the morning of Nov. 2, 2015. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
Duluth mayoral candidate Emily Larson (left) and her campaign manager Phil Jents react during an election party at Clyde Iron Works after seeing the results from the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Larson took 72% of the votes to become Duluth's next mayor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Sometimes a favorite photo just doesn’t make the paper. This image was one of those. I had to get fresh art of the Cornelia, the saltie held here while the U.S. Coast Guard investigated an alledged environmental violation. There were surfers on the waves that day. I shot some images with the focus on the surfers and some focused on the ship. Because the story was on the Cornelia, we ran an image with it in sharp focus. I actually like this image more. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
2016
Amish men watch as firefighters search for two missing people after a fire at the Yost Hershberger property Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, near Canton, Minn. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Fans react after Duluth East scores its second goal against Lakeville North during Hockey Day Minnesota at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Close to 5,500 people attended the games on Feb. 6. Clint Austin /caustin@duluthnews.com
Nicholas Barth of West Fargo protests the killing of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer the day before while standing Feb. 12, 2016, in front of the Fargo Police Department. “I thought I'd just come out and show my support,” he said.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
As fire illuminates the interior of Gloria Dei Church, firefighters douse the flames from the tower unit and from the ground Feb. 18, 2016. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
The Beavers celebrate after Myles Fitzgerald scores in the third period against Michigan Tech on Feb. 19, 2016, at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Jared Fulton, of Valentine, Nebraska, is unable to hang on to the head of the cow while competing in the steer wrestling portion of the Wessington Springs Foothills Rodeo on Sunday, May 29, 2016, at the Jerauld County 4-H arena. (Matt Gade / Republic)
NDSU president Dean Bresciani, right, congratulates Mark Kennedy after being selected as the next president of UND on March 15, 2016. Kennedy's final day as UND president was June 15, 2019. Kennedy was president for 1,079 days, one of the shortest tenures in UND history. Grand Forks Herald photo by Jesse Trelstad
University of North Dakota players and fans celebrate the 5-1 win over Quinnipiac in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game on Saturday, April 9, 2016, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. David Samson / The Forum
UND fans take to the streets blocking off Third Steet and First Avenue after a 5-1 victory over Quinnipiac on April 9, 2016, to claim the NCAA National Championship. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)
Authorities stand near the accident scene Thursday, April 21, 2016, in downtown Jamestown as paramedics tend to a person separated from a wheelchair after allegedly colliding with a BNSF train. The accident remains under investigation. John M. Steiner / The Sun
The annual Park Rapids Fourth of July fireworks show lit up Heartland Park in a patriotic pallette of color Monday night. Despite a little rain the impressive show went on. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)
Work progresses July 2016 on the St. Croix Crossing, a 5,000-foot bridge connecting the Town of St. Joseph in Wisconsin to Oak Park Heights in Minnesota. Construction on the $640 million bridge started in 2013 and wrapped up in August 2017. Michael Brun / RiverTown Multimedia
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kenny Podzimek of Avon, plays with his boys Parker (6), center, Palmer (4), back, and Bode (2) prior to the welcome home ceremony for the 155th Engineer Company July 2, 2016, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Members of the 155th spent the past 11 months on a mission in Kuwait. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Deputy Matthew Thom of the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office surveys the scene Tuesday, July 19, 2016, where a RoGator 874 agriculture chemical sprayer was involved in an accident some four miles north of Courtenay on N.D. Highway 20. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Melvin Goodman, left, carries the community staff with other military veterans Aug. 14, 2016, as they lead the grand entry to the 2016 Pine Point Pow Wow. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Three people are in critical condition after this North Memorial Care helicopter crashed into the trees at 1438 Lakeside Drive on the east side of Lake Winona in Alexandria, Minn., early morning on Sept. 17, 2016. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)
David Troske, center, visits with defense attorneys Alexander Reichert, left ,and Joseph Friedberg Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. Troske pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Sandy Opp, left, comforts her daughter, Amanda Chadwick, as they watch a video Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, that Ethan's classmates at Barnes County North made about him. Ethan, 12, died earlier in the week from an accidental gun shooting. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Tyler Allen Cronquist is sentenced to close to 40 years in prison for murder Oct. 4, 2016, by Judge Erik Askegaard at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center. Standing beside him is public defender Brooks Davis and Carly Vosacek. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
A protestor pours gasoline on a fire blocking North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Protestors to the Dakot Access Pipeline were attempting to keep law enforcement officers from pushing them off the road and out of their camp.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Law enforcement and emergency personnel rescue a man who drove his vehicle through the back wall of his garage at Mississippi Terrace Apartments in Brainerd Thursday. The man was rescued with unknown injuries. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Video and Gallery
2017
Mount Vernon native and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway (52) receives a roar of applause from the crowd as he walks back into the locker surrounded by the media following the Vikings win over the Chicago Bears in the final regular season game on Jan. 1, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings game against the Bears would be the final game of the Mount Vernon native's 11-year career in the NFL, all with the Vikings. (Matt Gade / Republic)
Leah Bauer tries unsuccessfully to maintain control of her sled after going over a jump along County Road 4 north of Emmaville, Minn., during the USXC Park Rapids Heartland 106 on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017. Nicole Vik / Park Rapids Enterprise
Approximately 100 people gathered Thursday, March 2, 2017, evening for a candlelight prayer vigil at a memorial set up for Alex, Melody and Spencer Tufte, three siblings who died last weekend in a mobile home fire in Carrington, N.D. John M. Steiner / The Sun
A rare art window depicting the resurrection of Christ graces the east wall of the United Methodist Church in Aitkin in north-central Minnesota on May 9, 2017. The craft of painted glass windows flourished in the 19th century. The German-made window, purchased in Chicago by Horace Osterhout, traveled to Aitkin by train, according to information provided by the Aitkin church. At that time, the congregation drew up plans and expected to break ground on a church in 1915. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
An emotional Kindred/Richland catcher, Olivia Miller, is embraced by coach Sam Brandt after winning the State B Softball championship game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Jamestown. Miller lost her mother, Stacey Miller, in April after a two-year battle with cancer, with some of the final words from her mom a request to win a North Dakota Class B state softball title. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Navy military personnel participate in a flag ceremony Saturday, June 24, 2017, during the memorial service in Fessenden, N.D., for the late Arthur C. Neuenschwander, GM1C, who was killed while aboard the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. John M. Steiner / The Sun
The sun rises over the new Sanford Medical Center on the first day of operations on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. David Samson / Forum News Service
Last year’s champion Jamisen Seevers hangs on to her sheep Aug. 8, 2017, during the qualifying round of “Mutton Bustin” at the Crow Wing County Fair. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Video and Gallery
Dennis Anderson, of Watertown, looks for a name on the The Wall That Heals, a Vietnam Veteran Memorial Replica, following the opening ceremonies for the wall on the morning of Aug. 10, 2017, at the rest area in Chamberlain. (Matt Gade / Republic)
Hunter Bridges, 11, of Rochester, uses a pinhole projector to watch the solar eclipse during a viewing party outside the Rochester Art Center Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in downtown Rochester. "I like to call it the eclipse camera," said Hunter, who made the projector. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jasmine Block reconnects with friends as community members meet her new service dog, Rocky, Sept. 8, 2017. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)
Brian Burke, a good friend of Sarah Block's, gave Jasmine Block a hug at a community celebration in Sept. 8, 2017, that was held in Jasmine's honor. She escaped from three men after being held captive for 29 days. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)
A bull moose was spotted in Lake Bemidji on the morning of Sept. 15, 2017. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
The chimney of St. Mary's Mission Church still stands as people survey the damage after a devastating fire destroyed the church Dec. 2, 2017, in Red Lake. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
The 1,000-foot Presque Isle is encrusted in ice as it approaches the Duluth Ship Canal in Lake Superior Sunday, Dec, 31, 2017. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
2018
One person died in an early morning fire in a house with multiple apartments at 410 Fillmore Street in Alexandria, Minn., on Jan. 15, 2018. The fire department was called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
Hundreds of people walk down First Street during the Twin Ports Women’s March on Saturday. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Ashton Matheny, as seen here holding his 5-month-old daughter, Haisley Jo, reacts Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, during the sentencing of Brooke Lynn Crews in Cass County District Court. David Samson / The Forum
Dakota Wesleyan's Rylie Osthus, left, Meghan Travis, center, and Chesney Nagel celebrate the Tigers 82-59 win over the Concordia Bulldogs for the NAIA Division II National Championship on March 13, 2018, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. (Matt Gade / Republic)
A firefighter rushes to a blazing wildfire on April 23, 2018, near Nisswa, Minn. Minnesota wildfire experts say snow has melted remarkably fast in recent days, exposing dry terrain to heightened fire danger. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
The Husky Energy refinery in Superior burns as seen in this aerial photo taken on April 26, 2018. File / News Tribune
A line of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles with their lights flashing made their way along Hazel Hill Road May 19, 2018, on their way to the Hudson Cemetery, where Steven “Beaver” Hlinsky of the Forada Fire Department was laid to rest. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
Sarah Xu, of Rochester, paddles a standup paddleboard for a short time before turning around because of a fast-moving storm approaching Friday evening, May 25, 2018, at Foster Arend Park in Rochester. "The shortest ride ever," Xu said as she got to shore. Xu said she had been hoping to do some fishing Friday evening. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Duluth police officers try to keep the peace between anti-Trump protesters and rally-goers after President Donald Trump's rally on June 20, 2018. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
The Milky Way was photographed July 13, 2018, over the Schott Stone Barn southwest of Chokio, Minn., during a moonless night in western Minnesota. The image was created from a long exposure where some star trails appear and a tungsten flashlight is used to illuminate the barn to show detail in the rock walls. The 50-by-33-foot stone barn was constructed by Frank Schott beginning in 1923 over a 20-year period. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
“I’ve always wanted to own my sunrise and sunset,” says Kim Shade pointing out his property lines near Medora, ND. Photo by James B. Miller, Jr. / The Dickinson Press
A burned-out car sits among the rubble after a fire Aug. 12, 2018, destroyed six condo units in Dickinson . Photo by James B. Miller, Jr. / Forum News Service
Joe Radinovich celebrates Aug. 14, 2018, at his downtown Brainerd campaign headquarters after pulling ahead in the Minnesota 8th Congressional District DFL primary race. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Honor the Earth Executive Director Winona LaDuke cheers as she’s brought toward police vehicles to be cited for disorderly conduct during a protest of Enbridge's Line 3 on Aug. 29, 2018, in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Northern pike anglers troll Sept. 6, 2018, off Green’s Point on the Mississippi River south of Merrifield, Minn. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at the Air National Guard base after his campaign stop for Rep. Kevin Cramer on Sept. 7, 2018, in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum
Douglas County Honor Guard members stand silently among nearly 3,000 flags placed in the lawn near 3M in Alexandria. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, marked the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. For several years, volunteers have been placing the flags in that location to commemorate the attacks and to remember those who lost their lives on that day. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
A giant wave crashes into the cliff below Split Rock Lighthouse on Lake Superior during a significant storm Sept. 24, 2018. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
John Borkenhagen of Rochester, left, stands with a group of protesters separated from Trump supporters by a line of Minnesota State Patrol Troopers in the street outside the Civic Center on Oct. 4, 2018. Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin
A large wave rolls past two spectators and down the length of the Duluth Ship Canal on Wednesday morning. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Runners in the Blue Ox Marathon head northeast on the Blue Ox Trail before turning onto the Paul Bunyan State Trail on Oct. 13, 2018, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)
Mayor-elect Kim Norton waits for results during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester. Norton was elected as the first female mayor of Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Superior firefighters work as the remains of the Globe Elevators at 2 Banks Ave. burn. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
2019
The Blueberry Pines Golf Course lodge and restaurant was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon. The Menahga, Sebeka, Park Rapids and Wolf Lake fire departments were the first to respond. (Photos by Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)
Gov. Kristi Noem smiles as she receives a round of applause while she's greeted by Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden to give her first State of the State address to members of the House of Representatives and Senate on Jan. 8, 2019, in the House Chambers at the State Capitol in Pierre. Noem was elected as the 33rd and first female Governor of the state of South Dakota (Matt Gade / Republic)
Mayor Duke served four terms in Cormorant Township, Minnesota. He stepped down following Cormorant Daze on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, and died Feb. 21, 2019. Brian Basham/File photo
Neighbors on 17th Street Northeast in Rochester dig out from a powerful storm that dumped up to 13 inches of snow Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24, 2019, and followed it up with strong winds throughout the day on Sunday. Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin
Macy Miller, at center, and the rest of the South Dakota State University women rush the court after defeating the University of South Dakota 83-71 to win the Summit League tournament championship on March 12, 2019, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Miller capped her collegiate career as the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,355, a Sweet 16 appearance and being drafted by the Seattle Storm with the 36th pick overall. (Matt Gade / Republic)
A North Memorial Air Care helicopter that crashed early June 28, 2019, near the intersection of two runways at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport is covered with tarps. The crash happened about 1 a.m., killing a pilot and flight nurse and critically injuring a paramedic. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
A bolt of lightning is seen behind a ferris wheel ride as a thunderstorm rolls in from the west of the Dodge County Free Fair on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Kasson. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Members of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 8 Area Transportation Partnership on Friday tour the fault area that has closed state Highway 67 in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park in Yellow Medicine County since April 4. Sandra Schlagel, MnDOT public affairs coordinator, left, takes a photo of the largest fissure in the distress area as Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski and MnDOT Planning Director Lindsey Bruer look over the fissure from above. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune