Gov. Tony Evers says he still supports the idea of passing new gun control laws, but recent incidents at eight Wisconsin high schools won’t make him pressure lawmakers.

Evers called a special session on gun control earlier this year and the Assembly and Senate were in session just a matter of moments. Evers says he wants to focus on the common ground he can find with Republicans. He says he wants to turn the Legislature’s attention to mental health services.

There have been threats, at least one attack, two students shot and fear spreading among Wisconsin parents and high school students. Over a three-day period this week, those students at eight high schools were dealing with intense situations. School resource officers on-site to protect students wound up being forced to shoot two, though nobody has died. Sparta schools were closed due to a threat. At least three students have been arrested.





Authorities ID officer involved in Oshkosh high school shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate the police shooting Tuesday at Oshkosh West High School.

The DCI says a 16-year-old student used an edged weapon to stab School Resource Officer Michael Wissink before Wissink shot him once. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wissink has been with the Oshkosh Police Department for 21 years and a school resource officer since 2017. Authorities are collecting evidence and will turn over their findings to the Winnebago County District Attorney Office when the investigation concludes. There are no classes today in the Oshkosh Area District and counselors and psychologists are available for students, families and staff.





Waukesha high school student shot by officer could face multiple felony charges

Authorities in Waukesha County say the high school student who was shot after pointing a pellet gun at a school resource officer could end up facing multiple felony charges.

The teenager’s name hasn’t been released. Police say he will likely be charged as an adult for the Monday incident at Waukesha South High School. Officers executed a search warrant at his home, finding more pellet guns and drugs in his bedroom. The student is still being treated for his wound.





Superior mayor calls street clearing after 18-inch snowfall ‘titanic effort’

Last weekend’s 18-inch snowfall forced city officials in Superior to use road graders to clear the streets.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says lessons were learned during what he calls “a titanic effort.” Paine says he’s been talking with Douglas County officials about how they can work together the next time a major winter storm hits. The heavy, wet snow made clearing those streets even tougher than normal for city crews.





New sampling finds 73% of private wells tested in SW Wis. contaminated

Scientists with the University of Wisconsin-Extension say a sampling of private wells has found 73% contaminated with fecal matter.

Thirty-four wells were checked in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties last August. The samples also found 56 percent of the wells contaminated with harmful bacteria and parasites which can cause diarrhea. The testing was part of a wider study of well contamination which is being carried out by conservation officials.











