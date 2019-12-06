Attorney General Josh Kaul says prosecutors need more options to bring tougher charges against students who make threats.

Phoning in a threat to a Wisconsin high school could soon include the potential for a felony charge. That means jail time. Wisconsin has experienced a rash of threats this week and has seen two officer-involved shootings at schools in Waukesha and Oshkosh. Prosecutors can deal with a case as terrorism and file felony charges, but they have limited options other than misdemeanors after that. A 16-year-old Oshkosh student was arrested for attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing the school resource officer.





UW-System wants to double online enrollment

Officials at the University of Wisconsin System say they want to have about 10,000 online students in the next five years.

The school says it is trying to double the online enrollment figure by the year 2025. At this time there are about 4,800 students attending classes online. For comparison, there are more than 182,000 students attending the system’s 13 brick-and-mortar campuses around Wisconsin.





Congressman Kind wants to know how USDA will make up for farm losses

A Wisconsin congressman is demanding to know how the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to help farmers hurt by the trade war with China.

Democrat Ron Kind sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking how the federal government plans to cover the losses. Kind says President Trump has promised to help for several months and he wants to make sure that help is delivered. He says Wisconsin family farmers need support and certainty while they struggle with a weakened market for their goods.





Feds to brief Wis. National Guard commander Saturday

The Wisconsin National Guard’s top commander will be briefed Saturday about the details of a seven-month review of the way the Guard handles sexual assault cases.

Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar will be meeting with officials from the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations. Guard members have alleged harassment, assault and retaliation after they reported incidents. There were more than 50 reports of sexual assault between 2013 and 2017 in Wisconsin.





Oshkosh student accused of stabbing officer charged with attempted homicide

Attempted homicide charges have been filed against the 16-year-old student at an Oshkosh high school accused of stabbing a school resource officer.

The teenager was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Sheriff John F. Matz has asked the media not to make a formal inquiry for his name and picture, saying he doesn’t want the actions to be glamorized. The officer is expected to recover.





Eau Claire proposes 160 public electric car-charging stations

City leaders in Eau Claire say they want to see 160 electric car charging stations installed over the next 10 years.

That’s the first part of the city’s plan to go carbon-neutral. The total cost is estimated at one-million dollars. Each charging station will cost about five-thousand dollars and, right now, fewer than one-percent of Eau Claire residents drive an electric vehicle. Supporters of the plan haven’t said where the funding would come from.











