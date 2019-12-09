An online survey finds nine of the 10 “drunkest” cities in the country are located in Wisconsin – including the top four.

The website 24/7 Wall Street used the percentage of adults drinking excessively, the percentage of driving deaths involving alcohol, the number of premature deaths, and the median household income. Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Madison are the top four, in that order. Fargo, N.D., is the only city in the top 10 not located in the Badger State. Eau Claire has the second-highest concentration of bars in the United States and almost half of the driving deaths in Green Bay involved the use of alcohol.





Charges filed against Dunn County woman suspected of mistreating dog

A Menomonie woman faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor charge of intentional failure to provide food for an animal.

The charges were read against Anne Iehl during a court appearance Friday. The Dunn County Human Society says the dog named Gabriel weighed less than 24 pounds last month. He gained 17 pounds in his first 10 days at the shelter. Iehl told police she gave the dog up because she was pregnant and had fallen on hard times. She has a Tuesday court appearance scheduled.





Wisconsin’s Sensenbrenner: Whistleblower should appear, testify publicly

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner says the whistleblower in the impeachment effort against the president should appear at a hearing and testify in public.

The Wisconsin Republican says he’d like to hear some facts – “not hearsay, but facts.” Sensenbrenner was interviewed by WisPolitic.com. He has asked for a minority day in the House impeachment hearings. He says House rules allow such a day where Republicans could call their own witnesses to counter the testimony offered so far. First on his list of potential witnesses would be the whistleblower, who is officially unnamed.





Police say $28K worth of musical instruments stolen from UW-Madison

University of Wisconsin police and other law enforcement agencies are scanning resale shops, pawnshops and music stores as they search for $28,000 worth of stolen musical instruments. Police say thieves took the high-end instruments from lockers at the U-W-Madison music building during the Thanksgiving holiday break. One of the missing violins is worth 10-thousand dollars by itself. Investigators haven’t said if the thieves may have known how valuable those instruments were.





Wis. gas prices remain below national average

The cost for regular gas in Wisconsin is up four-cents a gallon compared to one week ago.

The automotive group AAA says the price statewide is $2.44 a gallon. It’s $2.58 across the country. Drivers in Eau Claire and Pierce-St. Croix County are paying the highest average price at around $2.54 a gallon. The price at the pump in Appleton averages a state low $2.38 a gallon.



