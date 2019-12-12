HUDSON, Wis. — St. Croix County is plowing forward in its effort to collect water quality data.

The county recently sought out property owners to participate in private well testing to help gather a long-term analysis of the underground aquifers that provide drinking water. The five-year study will analyze results from about 125 wells organized in a countywide grid system and determine levels of nitrates, herbicides and other water characteristics.

The data will supplement ongoing testing from the county’s transient non-community wells — results from which were reported during the St. Croix County Community Development Committee meeting Nov. 21.

Those tests, taken annually for the past 17 years, showed 53% of the transient wells saw no change in nitrate levels and that 12% experienced a reduction. However, 35% of those wells have increasing concentrations of nitrates, according to a report cited by St. Croix County resource management administrator Tim Stieber.

Transient non-community wells provide water for facilities like gas stations, parks and campgrounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nitrates are produced by plants and animals.

St. Croix County Board Supervisor Dan Hansen, who chairs the Community Development Committee, said the data was in line with what other studies indicated and supports the need for a deeper look at the county’s groundwater.

“The work that we’re doing is to try to make it easier in the future to avoid the worst-case scenarios,” he said.

The primary concern with high nitrate levels in drinking water is its effect on babies and pregnant women. Hansen said officials are especially concerned about high nitrates’ role in causing “blue baby” syndrome.

“That is the foremost concern,” he said.

The CDC says nitrates can enter groundwater wells in a variety of ways including improper well construction, well location, overuse of chemical fertilizers or improper disposal of animal or human waste.

Stieber said the study will seek to learn what is contributing to nitrate increases, but said officials have seen an increase in corn farming and a greater reliance on fertilizer as smaller animal farms have declined over the past 17 years. What happens on the ground level means “you’re going to see an impact down below,” he said.

The upcoming five-year study will consider a number of factors in the private wells, including the wells’ depth and the status of their construction.

Stieber said the county will also take samples from 30 identified wells where nitrate levels are on the rise.

“It should give us a good feel for the sources that are giving us some of the trouble,” he said.

Hansen said a long-term goal of the countywide well study is to gather data that could be used in seeking grant funding.

“It will eventually give us a platform to invest, hopefully, more resources,” Hansen said, “because we’ll get better grants based on that data.”