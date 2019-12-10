HUDSON -- Hudson once again joined others worldwide in protests to bring attention and action to climate change on Friday, Dec. 6.

Following the global climate strike in September, the youth climate strike movement asked supporters to protest again on either Black Friday or the following Friday.

The local group lined up on the corner of Second and Walnut streets included two Indivisible groups and the newly formed St. Croix Valley Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Celeste Koeberl said they are specifically asking for local action on climate change.

“Some of the issues, they are local issues,” Koeberl said.

The city of Hudson is working on updating its comprehensive plan, and Koeberl said now it's the time to consider the local impacts of climate change, such as frequency and levels of flooding and the number of freeze and thaw cycles.

Terry Reis and Einar Hanson of the St. Croix Valley Citizens’ Climate Lobby said they wanted to support the youth climate strike efforts.

“We are here in solidarity with young people of this world in recognition that there’s a problem and we need to address it,” Reis said.

The group is a local chapter of the national nonpartisan organization focused on national policies to address climate change. The group, Hanson said, is working to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would put a fee on fossil fuels that is allocated back to the people.