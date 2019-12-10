ELLSWORTH -- The village of Ellsworth is taking steps toward gaining some necessary funding for future community infrastructure projects.

Ellsworth’s Community Development Authority committee has been discussing and looking at a grant.

To determine if the village qualifies for some federal funds, local officials will conduct an income survey. If the village does not receive enough responses, the village will not be eligible to apply for the grant.

Joe Folsom, Pierce County Economic Development Corporation executive director, said the village will be mailing surveys to residents Dec. 13. Using a statistically randomized generator, 154 surveys will be sent out. Not all households will receive a survey. Ideally residents, will fill out the surveys and return them by Dec. 27.

Residents will be asked to respond to the simple inquiry by checking a box indicating whether their income is above or below a certain threshold and indicate their family size. These surveys will be confidential and data will be collected by the Pierce County Economic Development Corporation, Folsom said.