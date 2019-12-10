Police say the girl was found unresponsive in the Cedar River around 11 p.m. Sunday after previously being reported found safe. The girl later died at the hospital. She was reported missing about an hour-and-a-half earlier.





Wis. National Guard leader resigns at governor’s request

Results of seven-month investigation lead to the resignation of Wisconsin National Guard Gen. Donald Dunbar.

Gov. Tony Evers asked Dunbar to step down. The Guard has been accused of mishandling multiple sexual assault complaints under his leadership. The team of federal investigators canvassed 1,600 personnel, conducted 78 in-depth interviews, reviewed more than 1,100 documents and made in-person visits to 10 Wisconsin military sites. A whistleblower wrote a letter to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin earlier this year, alleging two decades of mishandled sexual assault cases at Truax Field he had seen or heard about.





Waukesha student shot by police officer says he was ‘tired of being picked on’

The 18-year-old student at Waukesha South High School, who was shot last week when he pointed a pellet gun at another student’s head, says he did it because he was “tired of being picked on.”

A Waukesha police officer shot Tyrone Smith when he pointed the weapon at officers. Smith was charged during a Monday court appearance with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and several other crimes. He made an appearance in Waukesha County Circuit Court three days after he was released from a hospital.





Eau Claire County deputy cleared in motel shooting

The Eau Claire County district attorney has cleared a deputy for a shooting at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls last year.

The DA says Deputy Adam Prorok was justified in shooting 49-year-old Christopher Knyphausen. The SWAT team had rushed to the motel Aug. 1 when Knyphausen said he had a gun. Prorok wounded the suspect as the law enforcement team entered the room. Authorities have never confirmed whether Knyphausen was armed.





Doorbell camera catches FedEx driver screaming at package

A doorbell camera at a home in Mayville has recorded a FedEx driver screaming at a package he was picking up.

FedEx says that’s not how the company expects its drivers to act and it is promising to use the appropriate discipline. Customer Andrea Wendorf says she was surprised to see the driver act that way. It isn’t clear what set him off, but his curse-filled rant is going viral online.





Johnson wants more answers about Ukraine, 2016 election

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says if Congress is going to look into potential foreign interference in elections, then he wants it to look into all possibilities.

The Wisconsin Republican sent a letter demanding transcripts of interviews with Ukrainian officials accused of being involved. Johnson says the American people deserve answers about what that nation was doing in 2016 to undermine the Trump candidacy for the White House.





Chippewa County claims mining company violated law

Chippewa County claims the Superior Silica Sands mining company is violating state and county law.

WQOW reports a bankruptcy filing shows the county is accusing Silica Sands of failing to provide the right amount of funding for reclamation bonds. The filing claims the company fell more than $1.6 million short of the required bonds for its mine in New Auburn.







