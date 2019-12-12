Data published by Google Trends show the most googled phrase in Wisconsin and several other states is – “Should I get a flu shot?”

This is the second year a report on phrases starting with the words “should I” has been released. Although people in several states did ask similar health-related questions, Arkansas and Wisconsin were the only ones asking specifically about getting flu shots. The most popular “should I” question was “Should I Move?” That one was tops in 11 states.





Wis. Republicans introduce medical marijuana bill

Two Republican lawmakers want to create a medical marijuana program in Wisconsin.

Rep. Mary Felzkowski of Irma and Sen. Kather Bernier of Chippewa Falls introduced a bill Wednesday allowing patients with certain conditions to use cannabis with a state-issued medical marijuana card. The marijuana would be available at dispensaries in a liquid, pill, oil or tincture form. It would not allow smoking of marijuana buds or flowers. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has opposed previous medical marijuana bills. Thirty-three states have legalized medical cannabis including neighbors Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois.





Oshkosh high school student charged with attempted homicide

The 16-year-old high school student accused of stabbing a school resource officer last week has been charged as an adult.

Grant Fuhrman attacked SRO Mike Wissink at Oshkosh West High School with a barbecue fork, but Wissink wounded Fuhrman during the attack. Fuhrman faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Winnebago County. His bond was set at $1 million during a Wednesday court appearance.





Sexual harassment allegation leads to UW-La Crosse professor’s departure

Chancellor Joe Gow of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse says an art professor at the school is leaving his job in the midst of a sexual harassment investigation.

Joel Elgin is a former chair of the department. School officials confirm that several additional students came forward with similar stories after the initial sexual harassment allegations went public. Elgin had been scheduled to meet with Gow so he could answer the accusations, but the chancellor says Elgin canceled the meeting.





Enrollment deadline extended for 2020 dairy margin coverage program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for farmers wanting to enroll in the 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage Program.

Friday was the original date, but that has been moved one week to Dec. 20. The USDA is reacting to the prolonged and extensive impact of this year’s weather pattern. Applications for the Market Facilitation Program will also be accepted through Dec. 20.





Mother of elementary school student arrested for violent attack

The mother of an elementary school student in Madison has been arrested for an attack Wednesday morning.

Her name hasn’t been released. Police say the woman was angry about the way her child was disciplined at Orchard Ridge Elementary. When she came to the school to discuss the issue, she’s accused of confronting a staff member in a hallway, pulling the victim’s hair and punching her in the face.



