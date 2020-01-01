It seemed like snow was a possibility every week for residents of Goodhue and Pierce counties in 2019.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, February 2019 was one of the snowiest months in Minnesota history.

National Weather Service stations around the state recorded high snow marks. In Goodhue County, heavy snow totals snow were observed in just one month:

Lake City: 49 inches

Red Wing: 40.5 inches

Zumbrota: 39 inches

Ellsworth-based Melstrom Towing owner Dan Thom said he received close to 98 calls on Jan. 29 and an additional 75 the following morning. These calls come from Pierce County, St. Croix County and even St. Paul and Rochester.

What preempted the massive snowfall in February was the polar vortex in late January, where temperatures reached minus 30 degrees, with a windchill at minus 50 degrees.

Goodhue County school districts were forced to close school for snow, and cold, days upwards of 10 times in some cases. Ellsworth Schools also closed several time including in late January and throughout February due to the extreme cold temperatures, icy roads and snow. Spring Valley, Plum City, Prescott and Elmwood schools also had multiple closed for weather days.

The snow wasn’t only falling in February. Snowstorms in April, May and again in October and November forced Goodhue County residents to keep the snowblowers working overtime.

Public works departments were working overtime as well. Lynn Nardinger of the Red Wing Public Works said by April they had hauled 40,000 yards worth of snow.

And then another snowstorm hit at April 12. Cannon Falls recorded 11.6 inches of snow. Parts of River Falls and Ellsworth saw 9 inches .

Less than a month later, a foot-and-a-half of snow hit some areas in Goodhue County. 17.5 inches in Goodhue, 13.5 inches in Red Wing and Pine Island, and more than 10 inches in Cannon Falls, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

All that snow and cold resulted in flooding. Many municipalities talked about high water rivaling the great floods of 1965 and 1968, but that threat did not materialize. Still, extensive sandbagging efforts occurred from Prescott to Prairie Island.

Minnesotans and Wisconsinites may be used to cold temperatures and snow flurries, but 2019 was a banner year for most.