NEW RICHMOND -- Late on the afternoon of Friday, April 5, 2019, New Richmond announced it had received a rezoning request from Immigration Centers of America to rezone land west of the St. Croix Correctional Center to allow construction of a detention center.

Again, all that promise for potential development wrapped up in the 2017 St. Croix Crossing bridge project was beginning to be realized as were the challenges that come with it.

The community with a welcoming, forward-thinking reputation woke up to news that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Program was seriously interested in building a 500 bed detention facility to house undocumented immigrants detained on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency in their backyard.

A $4.2 billion request by the Trump administration in its 2019 budget to increase detention capacity for ICE from 40,000 to 52,000, signaled a boon in the private prison industry.

The Virginia-based Immigration Centers of America sought to rezone 20-plus acres of private property in New Richmond for a 166,000-square-foot facility which would employ 200 people.

The detention center would likely have been a resource for the ICE field office in Chicago, responsible for enforcement and removal operations in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin or the ICE field office in St. Paul, responsible for the same operations in Iowa, MInnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“Typically what they look for is, a community that is a willing host and one that has experience with a correctional type facility, because then you have typically an employee base to call from where people are skilled in that area. There also has to be land available and this location is right next to a corrections facility so it made a lot of sense," said John Truscott, principal at Truscott Rossman, a public relations firm assisting ICA with searches for potential sites in Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The following week, city and ICA officials began trading information back and forth.

Simultaneously the city announced it would hold a series of small group discussions around town to discuss the proposed zoning amendments related to ICA’s application ahead of a community conversation and a formal hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 23.

"The focus of these meetings will be to discuss the issue of proposed zoning amendments and the community process, which must be centered on dignity and respect regardless of opinion," City Administrator Mike Darrow said at the time.

The anxiety level ahead of the April 23 meeting was such that law enforcement rehearsed a plan for crowd control the day before; the story was receiving national media coverage.

Then, just as quickly as the storm blew up, it dissipated. The much anticipated community conversation never took place.

On Thursday April 18, ICA withdrew its rezoning application ahead of an anticipated denial by the city.

The city intended to announce ICA’s proposal to rezone private property as special use did not fit with its long range comprehensive plan. The city noted that a civil detention facility was not an appropriate use so close to land designated for residential use and would conflict with future use of the surrounding property.

ICA said the the detention center would have created more than 200 full-time jobs with salaries approaching $65,000 a year and would have had an overall economic impact of more than $38 million on local government and business.

It is unlikely that ICA will be the last unpopular suitor to "The City Beautiful," given the new bridge and wide open spaces. Stay tuned.