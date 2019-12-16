Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy on Friday ordered the state Elections Commission to remove some 234,000 people from voter rolls because they may have moved. He also declined a request for a stay pending appeals from the League of Women Voters and the Elections Commission. The Commission sent letters in October, asking the voters to update their registrations if they had moved, or to confirm if they were still at their same address. Three voters sued the with help from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. They argue officials were required to remove voters from the rolls 30 days after sending the letters if they hadn't heard back, and asked Malloy to issue an injunction to require a purge of the rolls.





No tax incentives for Foxconn without new negotiations

A governor’s spokesperson says Foxconn will need to renegotiate its deal with the state of Wisconsin.

Apparently, the Taiwan-based electronics giant won’t qualify for billions in tax credits under the terms of the original deal. Foxconn responded by saying the current situation would leave job creators wondering if the Evers administration is welcoming to new businesses. Foxconn originally promised 13,000 jobs for its new location in southwestern Wisconsin. Since then, it has scaled back plans for the project.





Majority of Wis. voters still don’t want to see Trump impeached

There has been no change since the last Marquette Law School Poll.

A majority of Wisconsin registered voters say they don’t want to see President Trump impeached. Fifty-two percent of them oppose the proceedings which wrapped Friday in the U.S. House while 40 percent want the president removed from office. When you ask Republican voters, the percentage jumps to 94 percent. Eighty percent of Democrats favor impeachment and independent voters are split, though more than half are against impeaching Trump.





Dozens of exhibitors headed to Wisconsin Cannabis Expo in February

Dozens of exhibitors have signed up for the Wisconsin Cannabis Expo set for next February in downtown Milwaukee.

Guests will have to be 18 years old to enter the Wisconsin Center. Ticket-buyers will be able to sample and purchase products and learn about the cannabis industry, including growing, processing, dispensing, and investing. The Feb. 8 event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with several presentations offered about cannabis, CBD and the hemp industry.





Wis. town needs a new fire chief

Town leaders in Stanley are recruiting a new fire chief.

They confirmed earlier this week that the former Chief Ron Zais is no longer employed. Zais was put on leave last May because he didn’t have a licensed medical director for the fire department. That is required under Wisconsin statutes. It appears that the Stanley Fire Department had been breaking that law by operating without a medical director for almost seven years.





State treasurer Godlewski welcomes first child

State Treasurer Sarah Goldlewski and her husband are welcoming their first child.

The 8-pound, 15-ounce boy was born Tuesday at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Godlewski is the first Wisconsin constitutional officer to give birth while in office. She was inducted last January as the 36th state treasurer and says she serves as a fiscal watchdog for the state and works to tackle issues of economic security for all Wisconsinites. Godlewski spent nearly a decade at the Pentagon, where she worked to save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.







