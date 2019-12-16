“Vaccines are one of the most important public health achievements of the 20th century,” said public health nurse Sue Lindberg, who chairs the St. Croix Valley Immunization Coalition. “Yet ensuring that children get all the vaccines they need can be challenging. Those who don’t vaccinate their children and communities where there are large numbers of unvaccinated children puts themselves and their communities at greater risk for disease.”

Lindberg was one of several people who defended vaccinations at the Dec. 11 St. Croix County Health and Human Services Board meeting. The panel heard in November from supporters of Wisconsin’s personal conviction waiver, a provision that allows families to opt out of vaccination requirements. Those speakers opposed legislation that proposes prohibiting such waivers.

The board took no position on the waiver in November, instead opting to first hear from the coalition. No vote of support or opposition was taken last week.

Rather, board members heard support for vaccinations from Lindberg, along with Sharon Bergsholm, director of infection prevention and risk management at Western Wisconsin Health, a hospital in Baldwin.

“We have some grave concerns about the personal conviction waiver that continues to be offered in the state of Wisconsin,” Bergsholm said at the meeting.

She and Lindberg described the concept of herd immunity, which protects a population — provided 93-95% of people are vaccinated.

“This is not happening in our country and it’s not happening in our state and country, and it’s not happening globally,” Lindberg said.

Paul McGinnis, a doctor who serves on the HHS board, explained how infections can get loose in vaccinated communities. He said people with chronic diseases, even if vaccinated, are more susceptible to infection.

When those people convey a communicable disease to the unvaccinated — whether through a waiver, due to allergies or religious beliefs — outbreaks can become hard to contain when it reaches infants too young to receive vaccinations, McGinnis explained.

“And it just takes off,” he said. “It just explodes.”

But County Board member Buck Malick, who serves on the HHS board, raised concerns offered by personal conviction waiver supporters, who he said fear side effects from vaccinations. Lindberg said some waiver supporters believe vaccinations are connected to autism.

“They do not cause autism but people want to believe that,” she said. “But it has been proven over and over again that vaccinations do not cause autism.”

McGinnis said the risk of major side effects is “extremely low” and pales in comparison to the damage diseases like measles and whooping cough can cause.

“These are not benign illnesses,” he said. “They’re frankly terrifying and really scary.”

McGinnis later said he supports removal of the personal conviction waiver.

The HHS board learned earlier this year that fewer than 60% of local 5-year-olds were on schedule with recommended vaccinations.

County Board member Dan Fosterling, who also serves on the HHS panel, asked whether the increase of St. Croix County families who had obtained personal conviction waivers from 1997 to 2018 was for the same immunizations or if that list had changed. Maybe they just waived one of the many required vaccinations, he said.

“We can’t really tell that from here,” he said, asking if there was a particular vaccine that was especially problematic for some people.

Lindberg said she would investigate that issue.

The board agreed to wait on updates and to monitor the status of the personal conviction waiver legislation.