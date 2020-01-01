A rural St. Croix County community won a narrow victory in 2019 after an agri-business firm sought to construct a facility that would have converted turkey litter and manure into fertilizer and natural gas.

The town of Pleasant Valley lobbied in 2019 against the $55 million manure processing plant proposed to be built in the township. St. Croix County Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 in September to deny the project’s conditional-use permit.

The majority of board members agreed to deny the Western Wisconsin Biogas and Nutrient Recovery project based on its potential for adverse property value impacts. Two other considerations for rejecting the application — being contrary to public health and its potential to substantially impair surrounding agricultural areas — were not supported by a majority of board members.

Project leaders proposed trucking turkey waste generated at the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron to the Pleasant Valley facility, where it would be processed and create natural gas. The plan called for that gas to be piped to the Baldwin area.

The project also sought to transport manure from area farms to the facility, where it would be converted to a liquid fertilizer product.

The issue generated lengthy public hearing testimonials from neighbors of the would-be project, who complained about the anticipated odors, the volume of trucks coming and going from the plant, the likelihood of falling property values and its potential impact on the environment.

Town of Pleasant Valley attorney Catherine Munkittrick laid out an argument based on home sales numbers from Le Sueur, Minn., which she said fell after a biodigester was constructed there.

Others, including at least two St. Croix Count Board members, supported the project and its proposed use of agricultural waste.

The Board of Adjustment’s rejection allows for an appeal through the circuit court system, though records show project officials have not pursued that option.