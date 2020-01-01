HUDSON -- The year 2019 brought abrupt twists and turns in the case of a Minnesota man accused of killing his son in New Richmond.

Kayle A. Fleischauer stood trial in June on homicide charges and was eventually convicted by a St. Croix County jury. Attorneys were making arrangements for sentencing after the 43-year-old was convicted of reckless homicide when a surprise revelation upended proceedings.

The court learned a juror from the case told Fleischauer’s lawyer that another juror had explained to the panel how she had conducted an experiment pertaining to the case at her home. The revelation prompted St. Croix County County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham to vacate the conviction and to declare a mistrial.

In announcing the decision, the judge offered a stark assessment of the jury-trial process, which he said is foundational to the criminal justice system.

“Unfortunately, given the events that have now come to light in this particular case, that foundation has been cracked and my comfort and confidence shaken,” Needham said at an Aug. 12 hearing. “To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.”

A new trial was granted to Fleischauer, who will be retried on the second-degree reckless homicide charge.

He was convicted Oct. 25 of a separate charge stemming from the April 14, 2018, incident — being an out-of-state convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sentencing on the firearm conviction was put on hold pending the outcome of the second trial, set to begin Feb. 24, 2020.

Prosecutors allege Fleischauer shot his son, 19-year-old Chase Fleischauer, in the head at his former New Richmond home. Fleischauer, who now lists a White Bear Lake, Minn., address, has pleaded not guilty and testified during the first trial that he did not fire the fatal shot.