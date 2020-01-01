Locally, St. Croix County Board supervisors approved an $8 million bonding package that funded two projects — most notably an expansion of the jail. The expansion will create a $5.3 million unit in the jail for the growing number of inmates in crisis or those experiencing struggles from substance withdrawal.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said in June the special cells will enhance safety protections for inmates and correctional officers.

"Working in the jail is probably one of the most difficult positions for any county employee," Knudson told members of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee at their June 28 meeting.

The bonding package, which also includes funding to overhaul the Government Center’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, struggled for months to gain County Board support. That relented after a third item — $400,000 for a command vehicle — was wiped from the package.

Knudson said construction on the new wing should begin in March. The majority of the project is expected to be completed by fall 2020, he said.

Another mental health-related issue, which got a push from St. Croix County Board at the beginning of the year, led to a stalemate in Madison. The issue concerns changes to the emergency detention process for people are deemed a threat to themselves or others following a law-enforcement incident.

The process calls for law enforcement to drive those people four hours one way to the state’s secure mental health facility in Oshkosh. Officials have complained not just about the transportation costs to law enforcement tasked with making the drive, but also for patients kept handcuffed in the back of patrol squads while in crisis.

Lawmakers offered differing solutions to the problem. One proposed spending $15 million to add mental health beds at an Eau Claire-area hospital, while another called for establishing regional crisis stabilization facilities around the state.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a provision in the budget that would have gone toward the $15 million hospital expansion, which prompted an unsuccessful veto override attempt in November. A third bill address the issue was revealed later that month.

Wisconsin legislators reconvene Jan. 14, 2020.