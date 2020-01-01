It was wet year by virtually any measure. According to National Weather Service data through Dec. 15, precipitation in the Twin Cities already had broken the all-time record with 41.73 inches. Similarly, Eau Claire showed 42.59 inches had accumulated there, making 2019 the sixth-wettest year on record for Eau Claire.

“People are feeling beat up and frustrated,” said University of Wisconsin-Extension educator Ryan Sterry.

He and Leslie Svacina, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s St. Croix County chapter, said the overall weather impact killed off perennial crops over the winter, led to late planting and an even later harvest.

“Pair this season with the trends of farms closing, either farmers retiring or filing bankruptcy, the after effects may not be great for farmers in western Wisconsin,” Svacina said. “Farmers are very resilient, but there are so many layers of external factors they've been dealing with this last year, even few years.”

She said the late spring was a wet one, which made planting a tricky endeavor. Spring floods also delayed the opening of river traffic, Svacina noted.

“As a result, farmers in our area weren’t able to get fertilizer as smoothly as they typically do since co-ops and other ag businesses had to source it from elsewhere, likely trucking it in from farther south — likely adding extra cost and impacting how much was available,” she said.

Then came the summer drenching.

Svacina said most farmers wrap up harvest in November, but December figures indicated only about 65% of the harvest was complete. That figure should be more like 95% for this time of year, Sterry said.

“And that is a significant number,” he said.

Svacina and Sterry said snow stuck to cornstalks can prevent combine equipment from operating properly.

Hay is another struggle. Sterry said dairy farmers need to stay ahead of the game by having ample hay for cows during winter when they need to consume more calories to stay warm. But depending on the severity and duration of the winter, that could mean some farmers not having enough hay once March arrives — a prospect he said means buying hay at a premium.

Sterry said it’s one thing to have either a hard planting season or a tough harvest.

“One alone is frustrating, but it’s more than one this go ‘round,” he said.

While a subtle upswing in dairy prices is encouraging, Sterry and Svacina said the ever-swirling mix of variables leaves an uncertain outlook. Svacina said commodity market prices are low, farm costs continue to rise and land rents haven’t changed much.

“Dairy prices as of recent have started to increase, but it’s hard to say if that trend is a result of the holidays or a more long term trend,” she said.