If it seemed like a lot of precipitation was falling this year – you’re right.

Weather records go back to 1895 and 2019 has been the wettest year ever. That’s true for Wisconsin and the nine Midwestern states. More than 43 inches of precipitation was recorded through November. That tops the 26-year-old record by 2 inches even before December is added to the total. Meteorologists point out that the amount of rain and snow falling this year has been about 25 percent above normal.





Governor calls on Legislature’s budget committee to meet Thursday

Gov. Tony Evers is calling on members of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee to meet Thursday to approve funding for efforts to help the homeless.

Evers sent a letter making the request Monday, but no official response has come from Republicans who control the committee. Pointing to snow and cold weather, Evers says there is a “real need” for the funding. Assembly Republicans have been in favor of such efforts in the past, but Republicans in the Senate haven’t responded.





Driver accused of killing 3 Girl Scouts, 1 mother changes plea to no contest

The 22-year-old driver accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother of one of the girls last year has changed his plea.

Colten Treu had pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, last May — but now he is pleading no contest. He will be sentenced next year and, since four of the five charges remaining carry a maximum sentence of 40 years each, Treu could spend the rest of his life in prison. The Chippewa County District judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation report to be filed by Feb. 21 and Treu will be sentenced in March.





Wis. woman’s family sues DMV

The family of a 78-year-old Wisconsin woman is suing the DMV for the way she was treated last year when she went to renew her driver’s license.

The suit alleges Mary Wobschall broke her wrist after an agency worker told her she had to walk without her cane in order to renew. The civil complaint accuses the employee of acting with malice and deliberate indifference to Wobschall’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. She had surgery on the wrist and died four months later due to unrelated causes.





Wis. daycare worker faces 25 child abuse charges

A daycare worker in Clark County is accused of keeping children in a dark room and not checking on them for hours.

Naomi Konieczny faces 25 charges of child abuse. Those charges were filed last week during a court appearance. If she is convicted, Konieczny could be sentenced to 140 years in prison.



