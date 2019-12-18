The city of Hastings will be holding a public meeting during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18 in regard to a proposed modification of the Vermillion Street redevelopment area.

Real Estate Equities, a property management firm in St. Paul, has put in an application for tax increment financing assistance for a proposed affordable senior housing project at Schoolhouse Square. The housing district will be used to provide affordable rents for low- and moderate-income seniors.

The resolution sets the date for public hearing on the establishment of a TIF district, adoption of a TIF plan and related modifications to the Vermillion Street redevelopment area.