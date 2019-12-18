The Hudson School District sent an alert Wednesday, Dec. 18, telling families a Snapchat user identified as “moneyteamlilrob” has gained access to at least three students’ bank accounts.

The district alert states:

“According to law enforcement, this user is adding a significant number of students at both schools to the Snapchat app. This individual then contacts the users with a business proposal to ‘make lots of money.’ Lil Rob has gone through great lengths to prove his legitimacy to students, even sending them money using a Zelle app. The money is actually coming from his previous victims of the scam. It appears that Lil Rob is trying to gain bank account information from others by telling his victims he will deposit the money directly into their accounts.”

Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said officers are investigating the incidents.