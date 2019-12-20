Wisconsin property owners have to dig deeper than their counterparts in any other state when the end-of-the-year tax time comes.

Wisconsin Policy Forum reports property taxes for school districts in the Badger State have increased the most in the country. Property tax bills going out in the mail this month total more than $5.2 billion. That’s an increase of 4.5% – the largest since 2009 and also the largest in the country. Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz blames the voucher program for private schools, saying "our school districts cannot sustain two school systems competing for the same pot of public dollars."





Evers, Assembly speaker at odds over Foxconn deal

The top Republican at the statehouse in Madison doesn't think re-opening the Foxconn deal will help create jobs in Wisconsin.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters yesterday that he doesn't see a need to renegotiate the tax break agreement with the company. The questions come after a legislative audit said Foxconn may be able to get tax breaks for jobs that are outside the state of Wisconsin. Vos says that shouldn't happen. Gov. Tony Evers, who's been critical of the Foxconn deal for years, yesterday said the state needs to renegotiate.





State unemployment rate holds at 3.3%

Wisconsin's unemployment rate remained at 3.3% in November for the second straight month.

The Department of Workforce Development says the state added 9,900 private sector jobs and 6,500 non-farm jobs from November 2018 to November of this year. But the number of private-sector jobs declined by 1,200 from October to November and non-farm jobs fell by 2,900 last month. DWD Secretary designee Caleb Frostman said, "we look forward to working with our statewide partners over the next year to continue to create workforce initiatives that increase wages and encourage family-supporting jobs."





Wis. 10th in nation for drunk driving arrests

Despite its reputation as one of the “drunkest” states in the nation, Wisconsin isn’t No. 1 when it comes to drunk driving arrests.

The Badger State stumbles in at No. 10. Wisconsin law enforcement agencies say drunken driving is still a major problem. It is blamed for causing 159 traffic deaths last year, along with more than 3,000 injuries. State health officials estimate excessive drinking costs taxpayers $780 every year due to the money spent on law enforcement, incarceration and health care. South Dakota tops the list.





Cheese defining proposal draws positive reviews

Wisconsin cheesemakers are happy with a proposal to define what cheese is.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association says it's thrilled to see a state Senate panel approve the bill Wednesday. It would spell out that cheese comes from animals, as opposed to nuts or plants. The idea is to show the difference between real cheese and vegan cheese. The association’s spokesman says it's unfair to let companies use the term cheese when their products are not.





Wis. Democrats want freshman lawmaker to resign over harassment complaint

Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol say a freshman lawmaker from Green Bay needs to step down after he harassed a female statehouse worker.

The details of just what state Rep. Staush Gruszynski did are still not known. Gruszynski yesterday said he drank too much at a Madison bar and made inappropriate comments to the woman. He says he's cooperated with a sexual harassment investigation into the matter. Top Democrats in the State Assembly yesterday said Gruszynski needs to resign.



