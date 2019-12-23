Johnson called Pelosi's decision to withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate "bizarre" and said the Democrats' impeachment case is "pretty thin gruel." He predicted there will be enough support in the Senate to conduct the impeachment trial without additional witnesses and as long as "both sides have a fair chance of making their case."





Wis. DOJ releases documents from Jayme Closs investigation

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing thousands of documents from the investigation into the abduction of Jayme Closs and killing of her parents.

Jake Patterson was convicted of kidnapping the 13-year-old and fatally shooting Jim and Denise Closs in October. The documents say that dash-cam footage shows police passing Patterson's on their way to the Closs home in Barron. Jayme escaped from Patterson's home in Gordon January 10th and the information says several officers arriving on the scene immediately recognized the girl to be Closs. One record says Closs smiled when she was told that Patterson was in custody. Sensitive information on the documents was blacked out.





Wis. teen dragging deer off road struck, killed

Authorities in Shawano County continue to investigate after a teen trying to drag deer out of the road was struck and killed.

The 16-year-old from Birnamwood had hit the deer with his vehicle Thursday night and was in the middle of the road when he was fatally struck. Sheriff Adam Bieber says there was a curve and it was dark at the time. The driver of the vehicle is a 45-year-old Bowler man. Bieber says it does not appear that alcohol was involved. Friends and classmates at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School hugged and released balloons Friday in honor of the student who was killed in a crash. Authorities haven't released his name.





Lawsuit challenges proposed Marsy’s Law amendment

There is a challenge to a proposed constitutional amendment that would give crime victims more rights in Wisconsin.

The so-called Marsy's Law would require courts and judges to include victims when sentencing and dealing with suspects and convicted criminals. But the group, the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, is challenging the proposal. The Justice Initiative says Marsy's Law would give victims new rights that step on the constitutional rights of the people convicted of crimes. The Marsy's Law amendment is supposed to be on the ballot in April.





Senate GOP leader proposing property tax cuts

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he’d like to address property taxes during the remainder of the current legislative session.

Fitzgerald told reporters, "I’m not saying everybody’s property tax bill went up, but it sounds like a number of people have experienced that already with the tax bill that they just received in the mailbox.” The Juneau Republican said state revenue projections lead him to believe that a property tax cut might be possible. Fitzgerald also said there may not be Senate support for a package to address homelessness, and he also reiterated his opposition to medical marijuana.





Some Dane County libraries move toward fine-free policies

Some of the libraries in Dane County are making the move to a fine free policy.

There are libraries in Dane County that have already adopted the policy and others may follow in 2020. The libraries in Middleton and Verona have the policy in place with Madison and Stoughton taking a serious look at doing the same. WKOW reported Friday that the library board in Madison will take up the matter in an April meeting to evaluate whether to further expand the policy.





Wis.-based Kohl’s stores open 24 hours until Christmas Eve

Kohl's stores in Wisconsin and across the U-S will remain open 24 hours through Christmas Eve.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will keep its doors open until 6 p.m. Tuesday so holiday shoppers can get their gifts around the clock. Kohl's is also offering free, in-store pick up within two hours of most online purchases.



