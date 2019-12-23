ELLSWORTH -- The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy acquitted of sex-related charges in a September trial has resigned his position.

Pierce County Corporation Counsel Bradley Lawrence confirmed Allen Wojcik resigned his role as a patrol deputy Dec. 18. The resignation was reached through a separation agreement among the county, Wojcik and his union.

Wojcik was found not guilty on all counts Sept. 23 in Pierce County Circuit Court after being charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Terms of the separation agreement were not immediately available.