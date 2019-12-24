The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the group that started the case, on Friday asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments. A judge in Ozaukee County ordered the Wisconsin Election Commission to remove 234,000 people from the state's voting system because they have moved or not answered questions about their address. The Election Commission has refused to honor that order. WILL says the Supreme Court needs to step-in to stop the Election Commission from drawing-out the case for years.





State Supreme Court justice recuses himself from voter purge case

Conservative Justice Dan Kelly of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has recused himself and won’t be a part of the lawsuit challenging voter registrations.

Kelly hasn’t said why he won’t take part. His move reduces the conservative majority on the court to 4-2. Backers of the lawsuit say the names should be removed because many now live at new addresses. That suit is getting national attention because Wisconsin is considered one of the battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.





Eau Claire duo charged in alleged Minn.-to-Wis. cocaine run

Charges have been filed against two people from Eau Claire who allegedly bought cocaine in Minnesota, then brought it across the state line to sell in Wisconsin.

Drug charges have been filed against 28-year-old Terrell Wilson and 26-year-old Tamara Howlett. An informant told investigators with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department that the two would take $20,000 to Minnesota, buy the drugs, then sell them out of their home. When Eau Claire police conducted a traffic stop, officers found nearly 86 grams of cocaine in the center console of the couple’s vehicle. Howlett is scheduled to appear in court next month while an arrest warrant has been issued for Wilson.





11-year-old girl’s phone number listed on escort website

An Oak Creek mother says she found out her daughter’s cell phone number was listed on an escort website when a potential customer called.

The man had called the 11-year-old girl’s phone number and the voice mail response gives the mother’s number in case of emergencies. The would-be customer told Faith Baldus about the mixup and Baldus called the website to have the number removed, then got her daughter a new number. She says she will wait to tell the girl what really happened until she is 16.





Pets not recommended as gifts

Animal shelter operators in Wisconsin are advising you to make sure if you are giving a pet as a gift that the recipient wants the responsibility.

Shelter officials say that's the top consideration anytime you think of giving a pet to someone. They say owning a pet requires time and resource commitment that many people don't have. Officials say it's also important to get a pet that's a good match for the owner as dozens of animals are returned to shelters and pet stores after the holidays each year.



