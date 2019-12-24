Crews from eight agencies responded Tuesday, Dec. 23, to a house fire in Houlton, Wis.

The home, a two-story residence at 1361 State St., appeared to have sustained heavy damage to a rear portion of the structure. Apparent fire damage could also be seen on the home’s front door.

Town of St. Joseph firefighters did not immediately return a call seeking additional details on the incident. The fire was reported at about 7:19 p.m, according to St. Croix County records.

A run sheet lists crews from Roberts, New Richmond, Somerset, Bayport, Hudson, Lower St. Croix and United fire departments assisted St. Joe firefighters on the scene.



