It’s that time of year again. North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracker went live at 2 a.m. this morning when it picked up on Santa’s sleigh taking off from the North Pole.

NORAD first started tracking Santa’s journey back in 1955 and can be viewed at www.noradsanta.org.

People may also call 800-HI-NORAD to get updates on Santa's location. Photos of places Santa’s visited can also be viewed on NORAD’s website.