State agriculture inspectors are trying to prevent an invasive pest from entering Wisconsin's woods on your Christmas trees or wreaths.

It's called elongate hemlock scale (EHS), and it will look like little brown spots on the underside of evergreen branches. Brian Kuhn with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says if you see those spots, you can burn them or put them in municipal trash so the pests don't get into our environment. Kuhn says they're trying to stop EHS from making its way to Wisconsin from the East Coast where it's already harming forests. An infested stock of fir trees, wreaths and decor came from suppliers in North Carolina.





Warm weather closes snowmobile trails in western Wis.

The snowmobile season is on hold in western Wisconsin.

The Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Organization closed all trails in the county Thursday. Temperatures were in the 40s on Christmas Day and there's not enough snow left on the ground for riding. Snow is in the forecast this weekend. Trails will reopen when cooler weather returns. The temperature reached 55 in Madison Wednesday and 57 in Milwaukee - which were the second-warmest Christmas Days in four decades.





Wis. Salvation Army chapters report smaller donations

The bell ringers are gone, and now it's time to see how generous people across Wisconsin have been this holiday season.

Salvation Army chapters across the state are counting the donations from their Red Kettle campaign, but expectations are down. Several chapters say they expect to fall short of their donation goals this year. A lack of people carrying cash is one of the biggest reasons the Salvation Army cites for a drop in donations.





Eau Claire man charged with trying to have sex with teen

A western Wisconsin man is charged with with trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

The complaint was filed Thursday against 48-year-old Timothy Knapp in Eau Claire County district court. Prosecutors say Knapp met the girl on Facebook and attempted to solicit sex from her. Law enforcement was tipped off to conversations the girl was having with Knapp. He told detectives he talked with the alleged victim but never had physical contact with her. Knapp's preliminary hearing is Jan. 2.





3 teens charged in Marshfield High School threat

Three teens are now charged in connection with a Dec. 17 threat against Marshfield High School.

Bradley Hendrickson, Gage Plechaty, and Jared Roggenbauer appeared in Wood County court on Thursday. Officials say the threat read that a live bomb in a black backpack would go off in the school library. Roggenbauer says he wrote the message then called it in. He's facing charges of making terrorist threats. He says both Hendrickson and Plechaty encouraged him to make the threat to get out of school that day, and they are charged as being a party to the crime. All three could face up to three-and-a-half in prison. Their next court date is January 8th.





Trial set for Rice Lake man accused of sexual assault, domestic abuse

A trial date is set for a man charged in Chippewa County with sexual assault, child enticement and domestic abuse.

A jury trial for 37-year-old Brandon Geiger of Rice Lake will begin May 12. A complaint says Geiger forced an 11-year-old girl to smoke marijuana by holding her against a wall with a pipe to her mouth. A woman living with Geiger told investigators that he repeatedly sexually abused her.



