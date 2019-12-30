A major winter storm which first hit southern California in the middle of last week could bring travel hazards to western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service forecast for Hudson predicted 4-8 inches of snow to fall by Monday night. A winter storm warning was in effect until midnight.

Meteorologists are warning of a flooding threat in northern parts of this state. Snow will fall until Tuesday night at least, with 1-3 inches expected in Madison, 3-6 inches in La Crosse, 8 inches in Rhinelander, and 9 inches in Eagle River. With just a half-inch recorded in Madison so far this month, the Capitol city is 11.8 inches below normal for December.





Elections Commission to discuss purged voters

When it meets Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is expected to discuss what it should do about more than 200,000 voters about to be purged from voter rolls.

An Ozaukee County judge made the ruling. Commission members could decide to warn the voters affected – or, it could take no action at all. The affected voters are mostly registered in heavily-Democratic areas.





Russian immigrant serving 75-year prison term wants to withdraw guilty plea

A Russian immigrant serving a 75-year prison term will seek to withdraw his guilty plea during a Jan. 30 hearing in Dunn County Circuit Court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sherghei Kundilovski was driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 two years ago when he caused the head-on collision in western Wisconsin which killed three Minnesota men. Kundilovski will ask the judge to let him change his guilty plea because he says he didn’t understand the consequences of accepting that plea agreement.





Home of La Crosse newspaper to be torn down, redeveloped

The sale of the La Crosse Tribune building is expected to be completed sometime Monday with a price of around $2 million.

Developer Cliff LeCleir plans to tear down the building next year to make way for future development. LeCleir owns the Hampton Inn, which is adjacent to the newspaper’s location. Tribune ownership will rent the same space for the time being while plans are worked out.





Hate crime charges filed against Hales Corners man for assault

A 34-year-old Hales Corners man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery in a beating at the Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park.

The charge carries a hate crime modifier after Bradley Davis allegedly attacked the victim because he thought he was Mexican. Davis initially told investigators he was the victim of a hate crime, saying five “Mexicans” threatened him. The victim’s daughter tells a different story, saying Davis cursed at her father, called him a “Mexican,” and punched him in the head until he was unconscious.





