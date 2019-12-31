Our reporters selected their top 10 most important stories affecting the Star-Observer coverage area of New Richmond, Hudson, River Falls and the surrounding St. Croix County region.

No. 1: Hear that train of cars a comin’

If 2019 was any kind of omen of what is to come, residents of New Richmond and surrounding communities better buckle up, the ride promises to be challenging.

All the promise for potential development wrapped up in the 2017 St. Croix Crossing bridge is beginning to be realized -- some of it out of local governments' control.

As a community about to reach a population of 10,000, with good schools, easy access to the Twin Cities, an abundance of land for development and a welcoming reputation, New Richmond expected new opportunities to come knocking at the door and they have.

Last May, following an initial conversation between Town of Richmond Chairman Gary Knutson and representatives from the Canadian National Railway, the most compelling story of the year began to unfold. Residents learned the railroad was purchasing the Robert and Leona Asp property on the south side of County A/Highway 64 at 105th Street. CN intends to construct a 38 acre auto port on the 58 acre site capable of receiving up to 40 rail cars per day, enabling delivery of roughly 100,000 vehicles annually into the Twin Cities market.

A developer’s agreement specifying mitigation measures desired by the residents immediately affected by the auto port and the wider community was presented to CN just prior to Thanksgiving. CN has acknowledged receipt and review of the agreement but to date has not responded.

How CN responds to the proposed mitigation measures will go along way toward establishing how they will be perceived as a “neighbor” going forward in 2020 and beyond, officials agree.

The only real bargaining chip the community has -- the rerouting of 105th Street -- has yet to be negotiated. Both the railroad and the town agree that safety is the overriding concern, but how that will be accomplished not been spelled out.

Entering the new year, town and city officials have to believe whatever mitigation measures they can secure from the railroad will have to be implemented in a phased manner. The brief history of this relationship suggests if those measures are not secured before construction resumes, the likelihood that CN would negotiate diminishes the warmer the weather gets. CN plans to have the facility completed and ready to operate by July 1, 2021.

No. 2: Budget concerns led EMS discussions



The future of EMS departments looks different in local municipalities.

Some time after Hudson ended its city-run St. Croix EMS in favor of hospital-run Lakeview EMS, River Falls addressed budget deficits and future options in October 2019. The city has recently sent out requests for proposals to review potential alternative service-based providers such as Allina Health.

Two providers responded to the RFPs Dec. 13 and a review workgroup is evaluating these proposals to develop a plan for moving forward.

River Falls services currently reach an area of 32,000 people, including the per capita program with Clifton, Kinnickinnic, Oak Grove, Pleasant Valley, Prescott, town of River Falls and Troy municipalities.

As discussions of the River Falls EMS continues, Prescott will remain in a contract with EMS services from River Falls through 2020, which was approved Oct. 22.

No. 3: Jail expansion, emergency detentions make news

Mental health-related issues involving law enforcement made waves from St. Croix County to Madison in 2019.

Locally, St. Croix County Board supervisors approved an $8 million bonding package that funded two projects — most notably an expansion of the jail. The expansion will create a $5.3 million unit in the jail for the growing number of inmates in crisis or those experiencing struggles from substance withdrawal.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said in June the special cells will enhance safety protections for inmates and correctional officers.

"Working in the jail is probably one of the most difficult positions for any county employee," Knudson told members of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee at their June 28 meeting.

Construction on the new wing should begin in March. The majority of the project is expected to be completed by fall 2020.

Another mental health-related issue, which got a push from St. Croix County Board at the beginning of the year, led to a stalemate in Madison. The issue concerns changes to the emergency detention process for people are deemed a threat to themselves or others following a law-enforcement incident.

The process calls for law enforcement to drive those people four hours one way to the state’s secure mental health facility in Oshkosh. Officials have complained not just about the transportation costs to law enforcement tasked with making the drive, but also for patients kept handcuffed in the back of patrol squads while in crisis.

Lawmakers offered differing solutions to the problem. One proposed spending $15 million to add mental health beds at an Eau Claire-area hospital, while another called for establishing regional crisis stabilization facilities around the state.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a provision in the budget that would have gone toward the $15 million hospital expansion, which prompted an unsuccessful veto override attempt in November. A third bill address the issue was revealed later that month.

Wisconsin legislators reconvene Jan. 14, 2020.

No. 4: The changing face of River Falls

Over the course of one year, River Falls has seen significant construction projects, improvements and physical changes which have contributed to growth and refacing in every direction within the city.

Highlights include:

The April 2018 school district referendum gave way for $45 million in construction and remodels for six school buildings including the high school, Meyer middle school, Greenwood, Montessori, Rocky Branch and Westside elementaries.

New artificial turf was installed courtesy of an $850,000 grant the River Falls Baseball Council received for the First National Bank of River Falls baseball field at Hoffman Park.

The $15.9 million repurposing of the Rodli Center into the Student Success Center on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus was approved in early 2019.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ May Hall dormitory has been under construction since July 2019 and will continue into August 2020.

Glen Park shelter construction and landscape renovations were set to be completed at the end of 2019 for $4.4 million

Shopko closed for business in March while its optical remained open after moving in May 2019.

A new facility for the River Falls community food pantry opened in October at 705 St. Croix St. Construction had started in April.

“We are not planning to rest, 2019 wasn’t an anomaly. 2020 will be another year of growth,” City Administrator Scot Simpson said.

No. 5: Winter weather smacked the region

A long, hard winter followed by a historically wet year-- and flooding across the region -- led to hardships in western Wisconsin farm fields.

It was wet year by virtually any measure. According to National Weather Service data through Dec. 15, precipitation in the Twin Cities already had broken the all-time record with 41.73 inches. Similarly, Eau Claire showed 42.59 inches had accumulated there, making 2019 the sixth-wettest year on record for Eau Claire.

“People are feeling beat up and frustrated,” said University of Wisconsin-Extension educator Ryan Sterry.

He and Leslie Svacina, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s St. Croix County chapter, said the overall weather impact killed off perennial crops over the winter, led to late planting and an even later harvest.

The late spring was a wet one, which made planting a tricky endeavor. Spring floods also delayed the opening of river traffic, Svacina noted.

Then came the summer drenching.

Svacina said most farmers wrap up harvest in November, but December figures indicated only about 65% of the harvest was complete. That figure should be more like 95% for this time of year, Sterry said.

No. 6: Hands-free becoming rule of the road

The Hudson Police Department has issued hundreds of verbal warnings after the city adopted its a hands-free law, following the path adopted by the Minnesota Legislature.

The city unanimously approved an ordinance in August prohibiting the use of hand-held mobile telephone or mobile electronic devices while driving. The ordinance was updated in November to specify that use of devices was prohibited while driving, not operation, and could be used while pulled over.

Only verbal warnings have been issued in the first few months of the ordinance, Police Chief Willems said. The department had issued 326 warnings in the first four months, as of Dec. 13.

The penalty if cited is a $98 bond.

Willems has said that education is key in ensuring enforcement.

No. 7: Chance to change Somerset lies in the balance in 2020

Aug. 20, 2019 may come to be a date Village of Somerset residents revere or regret depending on what happens in a recall election scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.

An ordinance amending sections 7-10-1(a), 7-10-1(c)(1), and 12-1-1(b) of the Village Code was perceived by a number of business owners and residents as an effort to shut down two of four local tubing businesses, an industry with a long and contentious history.

The ordinance, approved unanimously by village trustees Aug. 20 meeting, would prevent people tubing on the Apple River from exiting the river at Village Park.

The new ordinance was the fuse that ignited the We Are Somerset / Somerset Strong movement.

Back in September, We Are Somerset reported it had recruited 1,887 members on its Facebook page. Of that group, 815 are Somerset residents, 289 reside in New Richmond and the balance reside in surrounding communities.

The measure of residents’ discontent or of We Are Somerset’s conviction will be revealed Jan. 7, 2020 when the community learns if they have the votes to start enacting the change some people desire.

No. 8: Detention center defeated

Late on the afternoon of Friday, April 5, 2019, New Richmond announced it had received a rezoning request from Immigration Centers of America to rezone land west of the St. Croix Correctional Center to allow construction of a detention center.

Again, all that promise for potential development wrapped up in the 2017 St. Croix Crossing bridge project was beginning to be realized as were the challenges that come with it.

The community with a welcoming, forward-thinking reputation woke up to news that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Program was seriously interested in building a 500 bed detention facility to house undocumented immigrants detained on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency in their backyard.

A $4.2 billion request by the Trump administration in its 2019 budget to increase detention capacity for ICE from 40,000 to 52,000, signaled a boon in the private prison industry.

The anxiety level ahead of the April 23 meeting was such that law enforcement rehearsed a plan for crowd control the day before; the story was receiving national media coverage.

Then, just as quickly as the storm blew up, it dissipated. The much anticipated community conversation never took place.

On Thursday April 18, ICA withdrew its rezoning application ahead of an anticipated denial by the city.

The city intended to announce ICA’s proposal to rezone private property as special use did not fit with its long range comprehensive plan. The city noted that a civil detention facility was not an appropriate use so close to land designated for residential use and would conflict with future use of the surrounding property.

ICA said the the detention center would have created more than 200 full-time jobs with salaries approaching $65,000 a year and would have had an overall economic impact of more than $38 million on local government and business.

It is unlikely that ICA will be the last unpopular suitor to "The City Beautiful," given the new bridge and wide open spaces. Stay tuned.

No. 9: County rejects $55M bio-digester plan

A rural St. Croix County community won a narrow victory in 2019 after an agri-business firm sought to construct a facility that would have converted turkey litter and manure into fertilizer and natural gas.

The town of Pleasant Valley lobbied in 2019 against the $55 million manure processing plant proposed to be built in the township. St. Croix County Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 in September to deny the project’s conditional-use permit.

The majority of board members agreed to deny the Western Wisconsin Biogas and Nutrient Recovery project based on its potential for adverse property value impacts. Two other considerations for rejecting the application — being contrary to public health and its potential to substantially impair surrounding agricultural areas — were not supported by a majority of board members.

Project leaders proposed trucking turkey waste generated at the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron to the Pleasant Valley facility, where it would be processed and create natural gas. The plan called for that gas to be piped to the Baldwin area.

The issue generated lengthy public hearing testimonials from neighbors of the would-be project, who complained about the anticipated odors, the volume of trucks coming and going from the plant, the likelihood of falling property values and its potential impact on the environment.

Town of Pleasant Valley attorney Catherine Munkittrick laid out an argument based on home sales numbers from Le Sueur, Minn., which she said fell after a biodigester was constructed there.

Others, including at least two St. Croix Count Board members, supported the project and its proposed use of agricultural waste.

The Board of Adjustment’s rejection allows for an appeal through the circuit court system, though records show project officials have not pursued that option.

No. 10: Juror misconduct leads to homicide mistrial

The year 2019 brought abrupt twists and turns in the case of a Minnesota man accused of killing his son in New Richmond.

Kayle A. Fleischauer stood trial in June on homicide charges and was eventually convicted by a St. Croix County jury. Attorneys were making arrangements for sentencing after the 43-year-old was convicted of reckless homicide when a surprise revelation upended proceedings.

The court learned a juror from the case told Fleischauer’s lawyer that another juror had explained to the panel how she had conducted an experiment pertaining to the case at her home. The revelation prompted St. Croix County County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham to vacate the conviction and to declare a mistrial.

In announcing the decision, the judge offered a stark assessment of the jury-trial process, which he said is foundational to the criminal justice system.

“Unfortunately, given the events that have now come to light in this particular case, that foundation has been cracked and my comfort and confidence shaken,” Needham said at an Aug. 12 hearing. “To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.”

A new trial was granted to Fleischauer, who will be retried on the second-degree reckless homicide charge.

He was convicted Oct. 25 of a separate charge stemming from the April 14, 2018, incident — being an out-of-state convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sentencing on the firearm conviction was put on hold pending the outcome of the second trial, set to begin Feb. 24, 2020.

Prosecutors allege Fleischauer shot his son, 19-year-old Chase Fleischauer, in the head at his former New Richmond home. Fleischauer, who now lists a White Bear Lake, Minn., address, has pleaded not guilty and testified during the first trial that he did not fire the fatal shot.