No. 1: Tim Collins out as Hastings superintendent, Pesta in

After an on-and-off (and back on) retirement saga for Superintendent Tim Collins, the Hastings school district will have a new leader in its top position.

Jeff Pesta, the former superintendent at Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, will take over as interim superintendent in January. His contract lasts until the end of June 2020.

Collins, who had been with the district since 2003, first announced his plans to retire in May. He had hopes of being rehired, but rescinded it in June. That came amidst some community pushback and hopes for a new superintendent.

The all shifted again, when Collins restated his plans to retire at the end of 2019, saying in a memo that the timing was “important for me and for the district.”

Collins’ decision bookended a high-profile year for the district, in which Josh McLay, an assistant principal for the district and its head wrestling coach, faced criminal charges for using donated district funds to attend college football games.

Other concerns surrounded the not renewing the contract of a well-liked elementary school teacher in April, and Collins came under further scrutiny when a letter detailed that his superintendent license had lapsed twice throughout his tenure.

He ultimately faced no discipline for that, with board members determining that it had happened before their tenure and without damage to the district.

No. 2: McLay resigns, trial set for January 2020



In February, Josh McLay, 37, former Hastings High School assistant principal and head wrestling coach, was charged with eight counts of embezzlement of public funds and eight counts of theft swindle after allegedly using $13,900 in district funds from 2011 to 2018.

This story goes back to Nov. 26, 2018 when the Hastings School Board held a special session to discuss an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds by McLay.

McLay is accused of using Fund 11 funds — money that is primarily raised/donated — to attend out-of-state college football games with groups of people (both district and non-district employees) when his stated purpose was to attend wrestling and coaching clinics.

The embezzlement and theft by swindle charges were announced in February. In June, McLay’s legal team sought to have 10 of those charges thrown out due to the statute of limitations, which was granted by Judge Richelle Wahi in August. A trial date was set for January 2020.

Tim Haneberg, who had been an assistant wrestling coach in Hastings the past eight years, was hired as they team’s new head coach this past spring. McLay returned to the wrestling program as an assistant coach for the 2019-2020 season under Haneberg. Hastings wrestling was the Section 3AAA runner-up as a team behind East Ridge but did send six wrestlers to the state tournament as individuals.

No. 3: Fire chief resigns, replacement to be named in early 2020

It’s been roughly four months since former Hastings Fire Chief Mike Schutt put in his resignation notice, and Assistant Fire Chief John Townsend was named interim fire chief, but the city is taking its time finding a permanent replacement.

At the time of Schutt’s resignation, Hastings City Council member Tina Folch said the city would take a more patient route to find the next fire chief in order to hear feedback from fire department staff.

“This does really give us an opportunity to really holistically examine everything,” she said.

More recently during the council’s Nov. 18 meeting, Administrative Services Director Julie Flaten told the council that the job would be posted that Tuesday, with applications being accepted until Dec. 15.

“First interviews are tentatively scheduled for the week of Jan. 6,” she told council. “And we would anticipate bringing forward a new fire chief recommendation to the City Council at the first meeting in March.”

Until a replacement is found, Townsend continues his work as interim fire chief.

Schutt resigned his post after approving of a plan to use a fire truck ladder to transport a generator off the Hastings Police Department roof. A report compiled by Minneapolis law firm Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, P.A. showed that the generator tipped over, damaging the roof and generator.

No. 4: Pleasant Hill Library undergoes renovation

Whether it’s a quiet place to sit and read a book, using its new makerspace lab or using one of its many new computers, there’s something for just about anyone at Pleasant Hill Library.

“One of the things that I think has been the most exciting to see is just all the people coming in,” said Pleasant Hill librarian Julia Carlis. “We have now three reservable meeting rooms, we have a lot of technology in our iLab makerspace that people can come in and use and it’s all for free.”

Prior to its most recent renovation, which started at the end of 2018, the library had never been renovated before in its history. Renovations included relocating the entryway, a more efficient material collection space and redesigning the floor to emulate the region’s topography.

Images from Hastings’ history were placed on the outside walls of the meeting and study rooms, with a wrapping image of the old spiral bridge placed outside the iLab makerspace room.

No. 5: Mayor Fasbender reflects on her first year

When it came to describe her first year as mayor of Hastings, Mary Fasbender had two things to say, that it was exciting and a learning experience.

“Definitely been a learning process,” she said. “You know how the council meetings are ran and how projects are brought to the council. I guess just the process in general. I’ve learned a lot, and I will definitely continue to keep learning.”

Fasbender took office at the beginning of this year after defeating opponent Danna Elling-Schultz by capturing nearly 60% of the vote.

One of her first things she did as mayor was visit with every city committee and commission to get to know people and thank them for contributing their time toward the betterment of the community.

“Which has been very wonderful to see how much people volunteer their time,” Fasbender said. “… Just to try to touch base with a lot of people within the community which makes Hastings a better place to live.”

No. 6: Water system retrofitting project faces delays, city continues with liquid chlorination

The retrofitting of the city’s water system to introduce gas chlorination has been delayed to the end of 2020 due to high bids from contractors.

The project faced a snag this fall, when the city couldn’t accept any of the bids because they were not within the budget.

The lowest bid came in at roughly $478,000 from Minnesota Mechanical Systems. The bid was about 35% higher than the original plan’s cost estimate.

“The bids came in far too high for us to go forward on having the work done. We’ve turned to looking at ways to get things done differently than the original plan,” Public Works Director Nick Egger said, adding that it can be very difficult to predict what a bid would look like.

One thing the department is considering is giving contractors more time to look at the project, bid, and complete the project. Another idea that public works is throwing around is doing some of the work themselves to bring costs down. Some parts of the project are easy enough for staff to accomplish, possibly saving costs on materials and labor, Egger said.

If the next round of bids is successful, Egger estimates that the project will be completed by the end of next year. He hopes to have workable bids by late February or early March.

The project came after the city discovered an E. coli contamination in a portion of the city’s water system in late September 2018. Due to Minnesota Department of Health recommendations, low level chlorination of the entire water system began soon after.

To help determine the best future course of action, the City of Hastings partnered with Stantec to do a feasibility study to evaluate the pros and cons of different methods of disinfection. The study was completed in January.

No. 7: School Board election was a tight race

Three newcomers were elected to the Hastings School Board in 2019.

Eight candidates ran for four open seats, including one incumbent, Lisa Hedin, who was re-elected. In an unusually close race, Brian Davis led with 17.8% of the vote, followed by Hedin (11.79%), Becky Beissel (11.52%) and Stephanie Malm (11.32%).

Runners up Jessica Gelhar and Melanie Peters earned 11.21% and 11.06% of the vote, respectively.

The 2007 school board race is the most recent election to have such tight margins, with four candidates coming within less than a percentage point of each other.

Hedin, who has previously served two four-year terms, currently serves as the board’s vice chair.

“I’m excited and looking forward to the work ahead of us,” Hedin said.

The board will now largely consist of first-time board members.

“I think it’ll be important to build our team, and to be able to articulate mutual, common expectations among board members,” Hedin said.

In the meantime, the board will be focusing on hiring a new superintendent.

“Part of that is us being able to articulate what the next steps are for the district. We as a board, we want these types of assets, these types of demonstrated attributes,” she said.

After a superintendent is hired, Hedin said a personal goal of hers is to have the board hold a strategic vision process.

“We would really sit down with ourselves, the community and the superintendent and say, we’re really good — where do we go next? … What do we want to be that we’re not?”

No. 8: Snow days pile up, e-learning policy approved

With a total count of 39 inches, February 2019 went down as the fourth snowiest month — and snowiest February ever — for Minnesota.

We also saw some of the coldest temperatures we’ve had to deal with in a while with the polar vortex at the end of January. Hastings saw three consecutive days of school closures as temperatures dipped to minus-20 degrees in the Twin Cities area, and as low as minus-56 degrees in some parts of the state.

This all added up to nine days of school cancellations in Hastings, prompting the district to add two days to the end of the school year.

In April, Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan “Snow Day Relief Bill,” which excused schools from facing penalties for falling short of classroom instruction time per state law, such as lost funds.

This school year, the district plans to roll out a new e-learning policy. This policy details that teachers should make lessons and homework available online in the morning and remain available for communication during the day. The district has also made available 100 mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as laptops, to students without access to technology.

No. 9: Progress made on Great River Landing redevelopment

The end is in sight for the Great River Landing redevelopment of the old Hudson Manufacturing building, with developers, Confluence Development, beginning some of the major work for the project this past fall.

At the end of August, Confluence began the development of a park area behind the building. In regards to the park, the city has a public use agreement with Confluence, allowing it to be used by the public while Confluence is responsible for its upkeep.

The city purchased the old Hudson Manufacturing building for $3 million in 2010 when construction of the new Highway 61 bridge was being developed. In order to make room for the new bridge, a portion of the property needed to be demolished.

“The city purchased it as a site, thinking it would be great for redevelopment. We weren’t if it would be preserved or if it would be completely knocked down, but we knew we wanted it to be an attraction to town,” Community Development Director John Hinzman said.

The project was originally expected to be completed in December 2019.

At a city council meeting this summer, Pat Reagan of Confluence Development shared with the council that initial pricing for the interior of the building came in $5 million over budget. The developers needed more time in order to change the plans and bring costs down.

In addition, Hinzman said, the project faced several restrictions over what could be done to the building due to the decision to redevelop rather than tear down.

Confluence expects to have the project completed by the end of 2020. When completed, the Great River Landing will include 69 hotel rooms, 20 apartments, a banquet facility, restaurants and other retail spaces, Hinzman said.

No. 10: HFC looks forward to spring season on new fields

After suffering a significant amount of damage this spring, the soccer fields at the Veterans Athletic Complex should be playable for the upcoming spring season, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins.

In late March, the City of Hastings announced that soccer fields at Veterans Park had been vandalized due to a vehicle being driven on the wet turf, creating “doughnuts.”

According to a criminal complaint filed March 29, Asa Alden Soine, 27, Hastings and Edward Lee Mears, 26, Hastings, were charged with first-degree criminal damage to property in relation to the incident.

Allegedly, Soine and Mears drove Soine’s SUV onto the wet fields, creating large divots in the grass, the complaint said.

The incident briefly disrupted the Hastings Futbol Club’s upcoming spring season, which was set to start April 30 with over 100 games scheduled to play on the fields. Roughly 600 kids of all ages participate in HFC’s recreational and traveling teams.

A few weeks later, the city received a donation of almost $100,000 from Caroline Amplatz to be used toward repairing the fields. Hastings City Council accepted the donation, as well as the proposal from Precision Landscaping and Construction for the repairs, that week.

With the donation, the work to repair the affected fields began. New sod was brought in and work on the irrigation system was done. Work was completed in July.