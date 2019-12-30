A man who boasted online of having shot a trophy buck in western Wisconsin admitted Monday in federal court that he shot the deer at a private game farm before committing game-related crimes in 2018.

Greensboro, N.C., resident Jeff Althoff pleaded guilty Dec. 30 in Madison to falsely labeling wildlife and illegally transporting an animal across state lines. A U.S. Department of Justice news release states Althoff, formerly of Blaine, Minn., was a hunting guide in Minnesota.

According to the release, Althoff posted photos to Facebook of a 172-inch buck, falsely claiming he had shot the animal on public land in Wisconsin's Buffalo County. The post said it took him four hours to drag the deer back to his truck after having felled it at 32 yards and stalking it for hours.

Althoff admitted in court that the photo was taken in Pierce County, where he staged the scene to make it appear he had shot the buck on public land. The actual kill took place Sept. 17, 2018, at a private game farm in Taylor (Wis.) County, where he was assisted by a paid guide, according to the release.

Althoff ran afoul of the law by registering the deer Sept. 18, 2018, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources under false information that he’d shot it in Buffalo County by archery on public land. He also transported the illegally registered deer from Wisconsin to Minnesota — another crime.

A plea agreement calls for Althoff to pay a $23,000 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund , serve a two-year hunting ban and forfeit equipment he used in taking the deer, including his archery equipment, a range finder and the deer’s cape and antlers.

Althoff will be sentenced March 20.



