A La Crosse man is accused of holding a woman hostage inside an igloo for hours.

A criminal complaint claims Christopher Wisnewski punched the woman, put her in an igloo, and refused to let her leave on Christmas Eve. According to the La Crosse Tribune, the incident occurred near a restaurant that rents out heated igloos.

Wisnewski was charged Friday with six counts relating to the case, including false imprisonment. He's being held on a $500 bond.





Trump campaign rally set for Jan. 14 in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee rally by the Donald Trump presidential campaign is expected to fill Panther Arena in two weeks.

The doors for the “Keep America Great Rally” will open at 3-7 p.m. event Jan. 14. The campaign says President Trump has created more than 37,000 new Wisconsin jobs, including almost 5,000 in the manufacturing sector. Trump is returning to Wisconsin with a campaign message of “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”





Wis. Elections Commission decides to wait for court intervention

Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission have decided to take no action on the effort to purge 230,000 names from the state’s voter rolls.

The bipartisan commission voted 3-3 during a special session Monday, meaning no action will be taken. The commission will wait for a ruling from the Wisconsin Appeals Court – and possibly the Wisconsin Supreme Court. A spokesperson says the commission will meet again after the final court ruling and decide what it should do.





La Crosse riverfront development project expected to cost $22M

La Crosse city leaders say they are moving close to starting construction on a riverfront development which will cost an estimated $22 million.

Organizers say they've been working on the River Point District for 25 years. They’re hoping construction can get started by the spring of 2021. A development plan has been approved and the site inspection should be done by April. The new waterfront neighborhood on a 65-acre plot of land will be 20 percent commercial and 80 percent residential.





Former volleyball coach sentenced to prison on child sex conviction

A Marinette County judge has sentenced a former volleyball coach to more than nine years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Forty-two-year-old Jason R. Nieminski agreed to plead no contest to five of the 22 counts he faced. Sexual images shared between Nieminski and an underage girl were flagged by Facebook Messenger last October. When investigators in Marinette County identified the victim, they were able to find evidence on her phone and smartwatch.



