A member of the Shawano County Board of Supervisors is facing charges of disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation.

Witnesses tell authorities Peter A. Schmidt of Bonduel choked one of the men who works on his farm until he lost consciousness. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Other workers say Schmidt was angry because they had overslept Nov. 22. Schmidt admitted the incident but said he didn’t choke the man out. He has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 16.





School counselor placed on administrative leave during investigation

A counselor at Green Bay Southwest High School has been placed on administrative leave while he is investigated for possible “inappropriate conduct.”

The school district won’t comment on the case but confirmed the move to put him on leave. Counselor Todd Naze was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail. He’s charged with disorderly conduct, intimidating a witness, invasion of privacy using a surveillance device, and capturing an image of nudity.





Wisconsinites rolling up to Illinois dispensaries

The first two customers showed up at the Rise Dispensary in Mundelein, Illinois, Tuesday — 13 hours before the doors were going to open.

Operators expect much of their business to come from Wisconsin, about 20 miles away. A new law that went into effect Wednesday means some Illinois businesses can sell recreational marijuana for the first time. At the Rise dispensary employees have conducted mock rehearsals to make sure they’re ready to check the identifications and take orders from dozens of customers.





Ice jam causes big flooding problems in Oconto

The National Weather Service reports an ice jam is responsible for major flooding problems in Oconto.

A flood emergency has been declared. Residents in Little River, Pensaukee and Oconto are being asked to avoid unnecessary water usage until the floodwaters recede. Chunks of ice and slush are said to be blocking storm drains and witnesses describe a bus being carried away by the rushing water. One business owner says the water in one part of Oconto came up by at least three feet in 15 minutes or less. No injuries have been reported.



