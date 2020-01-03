Wisconsin doctors were dealing with an explosion of pediatric flu cases during the month of December.

Children’s Wisconsin Hospital handled 829 cases during the month – 90 times the caseload in the same month last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Wisconsin from the low flu category to the high category. Local doctors are worried it could get worse as students return to the classroom from vacation. Patients are said to be filling doctors’ offices, hospital emergency rooms and forming long lines at pharmacies. In December 2018, Children’s Wisconsin dealt with nine flu cases and four hospitalizations.





Wis. dairy farmers: 2020 has to be a better year

Wisconsin dairy farmers know that 2020 has to be a better year than the one still visible in the rear-view mirror.

The state lost 773 dairy herds in 2019, an increase of more than 100 from the year before that. Farmers are hoping the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement helps and they are pinning some hopes on the president’s promise to sign phase one of a trade deal with China Jan. 15. The numbers show that small farms are disappearing. In 1930, there were 11 billion pounds of milk production from 150,000 farms. The most recent measurement finds current production at 30 billion pounds of milk from just 8,000 farms.





Proposal could mean $10K fine for harassing a referee

Plans for a bill to offer protection for sports referees are starting to take form.

Wisconsin lawmakers want parents and fans to be nicer and proposed legislation could mean paying a $10,000 fine for harassing a sports official. State Rep. Don Vruwink is also a veteran official. He says people often cross the line at high school sporting events. Vruwink says his approach isn’t aimed at arresting or silencing parents, just stopping the worst behavior of people in the stands. Current law applies only if the offender touches an official. The bill would include harassment or threats.





Retiring English teacher admits to public bowel movements

A retiring Milton English teacher tells authorities he was “being an idiot” when he defecated multiple times in a public park.

Jeffrey S. Churchwell says he did it for convenience and to be disrespectful. Churchwell has been cited and fined for his actions at Natureland Park in the town of Whitewater over the last two years. He will have to pay more than $5,700 in restitution. His job with the Milton School District won’t be affected because he is retiring in two weeks.





Concrete plant in Ladysmith ‘total loss’ after NYE fire

Units with the Ladysmith Fire Department say the Haas Redi-Mix Concrete plant structure was engulfed in flames as they arrived.

The concrete plant is considered to be a total loss after the fire New Year’s Eve. Officials say it took fire crews from three departments about an hour to get the flames under control. Along with the building, two cement trucks and an end loader were also destroyed. Snow cover caused a problem because a couple of firefighters had to plow the quarter-mile-long driveway before the trucks could get in.





Plant closing in Merrill costs about 120 workers their jobs

The closing of the Semco Windows and Doors plant in Merrill has left at least 120 workers without a job as the new year begins.

All employees were terminated effective Dec. 31. A letter from the Semling Menke Co. blamed a lack of orders, insufficient cash and the inability to find a buyer for the company for the decision to shut operations down. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports 141 employees will be impacted, but the company president puts that number at 120.











