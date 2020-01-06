The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 459 flu-related hospitalizations this season — three times more than last year at this time. Eleven people have died due to flu complications since September. State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers says these hospitalizations and deaths are a "sober reminder that flu is not only dangerous; it can be deadly.” Ayers say a flu shot can help prevent the virus, reduce symptoms if you do get it, and also protect everyone around you from serious illness.





Wisconsin’s congressional Republicans want Roe vs. Wade review

Four of the five Republican members of the Wisconsin congressional delegation say they want a review of the historic Roe-versus-Wade constitutional decision.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressmen Glenn Grothman, Jim Sensenbrenner and Bryan Steil joined about 200 other Republicans in signing a letter to the Supreme Court. They are asking the high court to reconsider the case which has made abortion law in the country for more than 45 years. The lawmakers sent the letter just as the court is getting set to hear a Louisiana case which involves requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals.





Protesters gather on Capitol Square

Police say about 100 protesters gathered on Capitol Square in Madison Saturday as part of a “National Day of Action.”

Participants were speaking out against United States airstrikes overseas. The activists say they want to end the war in Iran and want to bring all American troops home from the Middle East. Organizers told reporters the airstrike last week which killed an Iranian general was a “heinous crime.” President Trump has said General Qasem Soleinmani was planning future attacks on Americans.





Snowmobilers killed in Oneida County

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports two people riding snowmobiles were killed when they went through the ice on Lake Nokomis.

Emergency responders were called about the accident shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were told three machines and three riders had gone into the water and only one was able to get out and call 911. The other two died before they could be taken to a hospital. No names were released.





Plane slides off icy runway at Green Bay airport

A Delta Airlines Jet slid off an icy taxi-way at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported and the plane wasn’t damaged. Flight 1770 was leaving for Atlanta when it slid off the pavement which had been treated. Freezing drizzle had been falling in northeastern Wisconsin. The 107 passengers were bused back to the terminal for booking on alternative flights.



