HASTINGS, Minn. — Last Thursday night, five immigrants shared the good and the not so good things about living in Hastings and the United States. The event was held by Hastings THRIVE in the Hastings Middle School auditorium.

Hassan Sahouani, Laura Kurzawski, Valeska Olsen, and Daniella and Davitta Embu took questions from Hastings High School teacher Kari Jaeger, which ranged from what they do in Hastings to what challenges immigrants face in the country.

“I am originally from Morocco, and I immigrated here in 1984,” Sahouani said. “I am currently a scientist for 3M by day and by evenings I’m a trademark attorney.”

“I came here from Mexico — I lived in Mexico City all my life. I moved to Minnesota in 2002,” Kurzawski said. “Before I moved to Hastings, I lived in Inver Grove Heights, and then we moved to Hastings and I’ve been here ever since. I’m a mom, a wife and a business owner.”

“I’m a mom and bus driver here in Hastings. I came from Germany. I’ve been in the states since 2004,” Olsen said. “I lived three years in Georgia and now I’m here. I’m here because I married a soldier and the Army said it was time to go.”

“I’m a junior in high school. I moved here from Nigeria because my family won a lottery to come here and because we wanted a better life,” Davitta Embu said, a comment echoed by her twin sister Daniella sitting next to her.

Jaeger then asked the five panelists what their first impression of Hastings was compared to how they feel presently.

Sahouani told of how his first impression of the United States was of a land of opportunity.

“What struck me also was how cheap the food was when I just got here. You can walk into a McDonald’s for $5. That was not the case where I grew up,” he said. “… As I lived here for a long time, I started to get into society and see for instance the U.S. is a land of many contradictions. You start seeing the richest rich in the world and some people who have barely anything to eat.”

He observed that materiality outweighs spirituality in American society, which was the complete opposite from where he grew up.

“The United States is a beautiful country, if you have money,” Sahouani said. “But if you don’t, it is a very harsh place to live.”

Olsen said it was hard for her to adjust to American life because she came from a country that had the same opportunities.

“I’m not a refugee. I don’t come from a country that is troubled. You know, I come from a country that has everything," she said. “So for me it was little things. I didn’t understand the correlation between taking a shower and my washing machine running. Our washing machines have heaters built into them so you can take a shower and do your laundry.”

One thing that shocked her was the prices of fresh food here in the United States, which she said made it hard to feed the family well on a budget.

“Now if you had to do mac and cheese and Ramen every day, your golden,” Olsen said. “But regular food I felt was extremely expensive. It’s (Hastings) a beautiful town, but if you’re not born, raised or married in this town, it’s a tough crowd to get in.”

“I think it was a little easier for me because I spoke the language. I didn’t stick out. I think it’s a lot harder if you’re a person of color, or if you wear a hijab,” she added. “I had it a lot easier because I blended in with the rest of the people.”

Next, Jaeger asked them to share a time where they felt welcomed or excluded.

Olsen said the time she felt the most welcome was when she had a sick child, and the community came out and offered a lot of support for her family. Conversely, she also said that occasionally she’d get weird looks but only because she’d do things the German way, which she was most used to doing.

Joining a local mom’s club was what helped Kurzawski feel welcomed into Hastings’ society.

“That really helped me to make connections in town,” she said. “We organized playdates and things like that. I’m not going to say that everyone became my best friend, but I think it was a great way to help raise children. … The only one time I felt a little not welcome was the 2016 political campaigns.”

Daniella said the one time she felt excluded was when a student recently spray painted a racial slur on the ground.

“I remember seeing that and it hurt. I don’t know why they would do that or think it’s funny,” she said. “I don’t think they realize the history with that word.”

However, in response to that happening, Hastings High School formed a diversity group to talk about their experiences and support people of other ethnicities, which she said made her feel much more included.

View the full video of the discussion forum at tinyurl.com/r8kqmat.