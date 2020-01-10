After a first round of interviews, the City of Hastings has named two finalists for its next fire chief: Assistant Fire Chief Brian Carlson of the Burnsville Fire Department and Deputy Fire Chief Kip Springer of the Eagan Fire Department. Both candidates have over 20 years of relevant experience.

According to a press release, city administration worked closely with Hastings Fire Department staff soliciting feedback used to modify the job description and recruitment profile, ensuring that department staff were involved in the hiring process.

Candidates were interviewed Jan. 7 and met with three different panels including community members, Fire Department staff and non-Fire Department staff.

The finalists will be interviewed by the Public Safety Committee of the City Council on Thursday, Feb. 6. Administration hopes to have Hastings City Council approve the appointment at its March 2 meeting.

John Townsend is currently serving as interim fire chief. Mike Schutt, the former fire chief, resigned from the position in September 2019 after leading the department since 2007.